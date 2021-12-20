Cardinals Rondale Moore, Jordan Phillips Having MRIs

Rondale Moore injured his ankle and Jordan Phillips his knee during Sunday's game against the Lions.

It's another week of MRIs for multiple Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will have MRIs for leg injuries on Monday, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back James Conner had them last week.

Moore suffered an ankle issue in Sunday's 30-12 loss at the Detroit Lions, while Phillips exited the game with a knee injury.

Phillips was questionable to play with a thumb issue, but he was active and had a sack on the first play from scrimmage.

Kingsbury said the team will know more about their injuries later on Monday. He will have another Zoom press conference on Tuesday.

Moore is second on the Cardinals in receptions as a go-to player in the screen game. His absence in part of Sunday's game resulted in playing time for Andy Isabella, who had just seven offensive snaps this year previously.

The head coach was also asked about cornerback Robert Alford, who went on injured reserve with a pectoral injury on Saturday.

Alford had played in Arizona's first 13 games of the season, but he missed all of 2020 with a pectoral tear.

Kingsbury, per usual, kept his answer vague.

"With Rob, it's kind of a wait-and-see deal, I am not sure just yet where that stands," Kingsbury told reporters.

Alford has 37 combined tackles and an interception this year.

More COVID news

Last week, the Cardinals' opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, suffered a COVID-19 outbreak following their game in Arizona.

On Monday, Lions quarterback Jared Goff landed on the reserve COVID-19 list.

He passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals on Sunday.