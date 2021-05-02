Cardinals Rookie CB Marco Wilson Learned from Shoe Incident

Marco Wilson received flack for getting flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct by throwing an opponent's shoe in a critical moment of a game last year.

With under two minutes remaining in a tied game last season, Florida cornerback Marco Wilson had a lapse in judgment.

He helped make a huge third-down stop against LSU, and with three timeouts left, Florida's offense was going to get a chance to win the game. However, Wilson picked up LSU tight end Kole Taylor's shoe and threw it downfield. Multiple flags got thrown, and LSU picked up a first down after Wilson was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Tigers eventually kicked a field goal and won the game by three.

Wilson, 22, said during his Pro Day that the play had come up during his draft process. It did when he met with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted Wilson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft Saturday.

"When you always have something like that happen, that sort of a red flag with a guy so to speak, you want to find out what they were thinking," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Saturday. "Emotions, a lot of times, cause some mistakes like that."

Wilson said he does not shy away from the topic, because there's no turning back and all he can do is grow from the situation.

"In the LSU game, I had a lot of energy, made a good play, was excited and I just made an unfortunate mistake," Wilson said during his Pro Day. "I wish it never happened, but things happen."

Soon after, Wilson was subjected to cyber bullying as hateful messages flooded his Instagram after the game. He said he learned several lessons from the whole incident.

One was how important his teammates were for support during the time. Another was how vital focusing on his mental health was with so much negativity coming his way. He said he did his best to ignore the onslaught of messages.

As for on the field, he learned that he had to do a better job of keeping his emotions in check, even after a big moment.

"Silly mistakes like that can affect not only just you but a lot of people around you," Wilson said Saturday. "So, you just got to stay away from doing things like that."

Wilson classifies himself as a very high-character person, saying he has never been an issue off of the field and works hard to get better and elevate his teammates on it.

He had a slip in judgement, and ensured he would leave that in college.

"It’s certainly not something I'll ever do again," Wilson said at his Pro Day. "People might think I have character issues, but I've never gotten a personal foul like that in my life. Unhappy that it happened, but happy at the same time because it taught me a lot of lessons."

Keim believes him, as evident by the Cardinals trading up to grab him. Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury called Wilson the steal of their draft class.

"The great thing about when you make mistakes, and we all make them, is whether you learn from them or not," Keim said. "He's a guy that certainly I think learned from that mistake and realizes he's got to keep his emotions in check."