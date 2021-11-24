Cardinals Rookie CB Marco Wilson Showing 'Steady' Improvement

The Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback has played a lot early in his career.

The Arizona Cardinals have had faith in cornerback Marco Wilson since the draft process.

They traded up in the fourth round to select the upcoming rookie out of the University of Florida, and were nothing but impressed throughout the summer.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said his emergence was a welcome surprise.

Heading into the team's bye week, Wilson has started in all 10 games he has played in, a much larger role than the typical fourth-round rookie.

"He's earned his way," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. last week. "He's the starting right corner for us and there hasn't been one game where I thought of taking him out. He's playing good football for us."

Wilson is part of the Cardinals' cornerbacks trio alongside Byron Murphy Jr. and Robert Alford.

This has not been a season without growing pains, as was seen in Week 10. Against the Carolina Panthers, he was flagged for a blatant pass interference on a deep throw by quarterback Cam Newton.

But he showed maturity by bouncing back Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He had one of his most impressive outings, even while having to deal with a very talented receiving corps.

Wilson allowed one catch on three targets against Seattle with two pass defensed.

He was tightly covering DK Metcalf in the back corner of the end zone on a play the receiver could not stay in bounds in the second quarter. Seattle settled for a field goal.

In the third quarter, Metcalf ran a go route over the middle of the field.

Wilson and safety Budda Baker double-teamed him in coverage and stuck with him the whole way. Metcalf got his hands on the ball, but could not come down with the catch in traffic.

Said Joseph, "I thought last week, he had the one bad play, but for the most part for a rookie corner to play nine (now 10) games, I mean, that's impressive. He's been steady."

The Cardinals went into the season low on experienced cornerbacks after Malcolm Butler retired, still mysteriously.

But Wilson was praised for his maturity despite being a rookie, and he showed out in the preseason.

His regular season has had ups and downs.

He allowed the highest passer rating among all defenders with at least 45 targets, 126.1 through 10 weeks. He also had the 11th-most targets in the NFL entering last Sunday, and opposing quarterbacks were completing 73.3% of their passes toward him.

But there have been moments like Sunday sprinkled throughout a season in which his coverage has shown great potential.



Part of what impressed Arizona's coaches during the summer was Wilson's determination to improve and show consistent progress.

"He comes in every day, he watches (film), gets better with coach and like every single day just comes to work and battles at practice," Murphy said.

The Cardinals' confidence in the rookie has not wavered, and he will have a role in how far the team goes this season.