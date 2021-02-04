Cardinals Rookie Report Card: DT Leki Fotu

Taking a look at the seasons of the Arizona Cardinals 2020 rookies. Next is defensive tackle Leki Fotu.

Name: Leki Fotu

Position: Defensive tackle

Drafted/college: Round 4, Pick 114/University of Utah

Preseason quote: "I'm trying to adjust . . . from college, to now trying to transition that to the NFL. It's going to take some time for it to come out. But, I know I have it in me."

The debut: The 330-pound rookie with no gloves lined up on just four snaps in Week 1, an uneventful debut.

Buried on the depth chart behind veterans Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips, he did not play again until Week 4, when he received 21 snaps and got his first NFL tackle.

Season progression:

Fotu's role continued to increase after Week 4. However, the numbers did not reciprocate. In 128 defensive snaps from Weeks 5-9, the rookie had one solo tackle, four total tackles and one quarterback hurry.

"Defensive line play in this league takes time because it's such a such a tough and strong-man spot," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said before Week 13. "Most young guys struggle early to play the double-team blocks."

During Week 10, Fotu was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 14 for an ankle injury. That kept him out for three games.

He returned for the final five games of the season, which was much needed as Phillips and Peters played four combined snaps in that stretch due to injuries.

Fotu's progression was evident, as he was a more forceful presence up front.

He had three tackles for loss in the final five games, along with three quarterback hits and his first NFL sack in Week 15 against Philadelphia.

"Leki in the last two or three weeks has played really, really good football," Joseph said after Week 15. "When those young guys take those steps, it definitely makes us a better defense."

Simply put, he was in the backfield more regularly, a good launching point to 2021.

With Peters becoming a free agent, a starting spot could be opening up for someone like Fotu to step in.

Season highlight:

Fotu only had one sack in his rookie year, but it came at a crucial moment of the season.

The Cardinal led the Eagles by seven with just over two minutes remaining, and Philadelphia marched to the Arizona 11-yard line.

Edge rusher Dennis Gardeck sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts on first down. On second down, Gardeck came around the right side again, forcing Hurts to step up.

Fotu swiped past the guard and took Hurts down to set up third-and-21. The next two plays were incompletions.

Arizona held on for the win to improve to 8-6.

Key stats:

• 11 tackles, four tackles for loss

• One sack

• Three quarterback hits, four hurries, seven pressures

• 26 percent of defensive snaps played

Final review:

Fotu did not come out of the gate swinging, but developed a solid role by the end of the season.

There is plenty of growth to be had, after he got swallowed up by double teams and struggled to push past the line consistently. But, for someone who had no preseason or minicamps and dealt with injury, Fotu held his own in the final five weeks of the year.