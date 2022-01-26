Cardinals Rookie Season Review: Cornerback Marco Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals traded up in the fourth round to select Florida cornerback Marco Wilson, who became a Week 1 starter.

Player: Marco Wilson

Position: Cornerback

Round: 4

Pick: 136

College: Florida

Key stats: 13 starts, 748 defensive snaps, 4 passes defensed, 120.8 opposing passer rating

Season highlight: A pass defensed deep down the middle against Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf in Week 11

Wilson, despite being a fourth-round pick, was Arizona's rookie leader in snaps played in 2022 with 748 defensive (83%) and 47 special teams. That blew away first-round linebacker Zaven Collins and second-round wide receiver Rondale Moore.

The rookie was a Week 1 starter on the outside.

The Cardinals signed veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler to a one-year deal last offseason, although he retired before Week 1. That mystery still hasn't been publicly solved.

Wilson turned heads in rookie minicamp and training camp to where he was trusted to jump into the deep end right away.

"Marco Wilson has been really a nice surprise for us (with) his football IQ," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said during minicamp. "He's played four years at Florida as a four-year starter in college. So he's seen a lot of scheme. He's seen a lot of those SEC receivers every year, so it's not too big for him."

General manager Steve Keim had high regard for Wilson due to his size, Pro Day numbers and experience in the SEC. He traded up to select the Florida corner.

Wilson had some tough assignments early on. Arizona took on the Titans in Week 1, a team with Julio Jones and A.J. Brown at receiver.

In Week 2, the Vikings with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen faced Arizona.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

“The moment definitely didn’t seem too big for him," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Week 1.

"Having to guard two of the premier wideouts in the league, he stepped up, was game, took on the challenge, and had his moments. I think going against the guys he goes against in practice every day has really helped him."

He missed three games due to injuries, but started 13 contests in his first season.

Wilson was targeted a lot as a rookie, 74 times overall for an average of 5.6 times per game.

"I wouldn't like to go in the game and not get tested," Wilson said in Week 13. "I like to see where I stand as a as a player and see when they test me, if I fail the test, I could go back and look at what can I do to do better."

He allowed a 70.3% completion percentage and 120.8 opposing passer rating. That was the 11th-highest among regular starting defensive backs in the NFL.

He also allowed six touchdown catches, which was tied for ninth-most in the league.

Despite the growing pains, though, Wilson physically showed in many cases the ability to hold his own as a starting cornerback.

He is 22 years old, and only eight players drafted in the fourth round and on were regular starters for their teams in 2021, according to Pro Football Reference.

He also was an advent learner, as he asked Cardinals receivers like DeAndre Hopkins questions during practice to get another perspective.

He said in Week 13 that playing zone coverage was an adjustment since he'd been more accustomed to man, so learning what receivers see at practice helped him.

"(Hopkins) has been helping me with different looks, getting me in the mind of an offensive player, see how they think," Wilson said.

The Cardinals have a young corps in the secondary with Wilson and 24-year-old Byron Murphy Jr. likely to start at corner again next season. Arizona could use some depth, though, especially given the free-agent status of Robert Alford.