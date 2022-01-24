Cardinals Rookie Season Review: WR Rondale Moore

The Cardinals selected Purdue receiver Rondale Moore in the second round, and he proved to be a dynamic playmaker in space as a rookie.

Player: Rondale Moore

Position: Wide receiver/kick returner

Round: 2

Pick: 49

College: Purdue

Key stats: 54 receptions, 435 receiving yards, 511 scrimmage yards, 8.1 yards after catch per reception, 1 touchdown reception

Season highlight: Sideline grab while keeping toes in bounds against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 (incomplete pass call on field was overturned)

When the Cardinals drafted Moore in the second round, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he needed to be creative and get the rookie the ball in space.

The offense showed that promise during the preseason, as Moore was used on screens, jets and slants to get him on the move.

Moore had 11 catches on 13 targets during his first two regular-season games for 182 yards. He was not only a gadget player, but proved to be a capable downfield threat.

His first touchdown was a 77-yard catch-and-run after quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled to his left and launched a pass on the run.

Murray actually had a say in Moore getting drafted. He sent general manager Steve Keim clips of Moore from college that stood out to him.

“Back before the draft, I sent Steve (Keim) a video that was going around on Instagram of his one-on-ones in college," Murray said. "I knew nothing about the kid, but from that video – it was a couple one-on-ones – I just knew he knew what he was doing as far as route running, how to set guys up, his ability; you could see it.”

However, the opening two weeks were Moore's greatest two-game output of the season. He remained regularly featured in the offense, but predominantly on shorter throws or screens.

Still, he was dangerous with the ball and space, as he finished 16th in the league in yards after the catch per reception. His yards before the catch per reception was -0.1, which tells that story of how many targets of his were on throws behind the line of scrimmage.

He also led the league in catch rate at 84%, per Football Outsiders.

Next Gen Stats

The Cardinals gave him a few looks in the backfield, too.

A late-season ankle injury held him out from Weeks 16-18. His absence, paired with that of receiver DeAndre Hopkins, was impactful as the Cardinals were struggling to get open.

"He definitely is a talented young player who is ascending," Kingsbury said early this past season. "It’s what we saw all training camp. He’s worked really hard. He’s studied really hard since he got here with us and it’s good to see that paying off for him. He’s got to stay healthy and keep doing his deal, but he’s been a weapon so far.”

Moore was also Arizona's main return specialist, leading the team in kickoff and punt returns.

He had one bizarre special-teams moment in Week 3. He was fielding a punt, and the official threw a flag that hit the ball. The ball shifted just before reaching Moore, and the rookie muffed it.

Arizona recovered the fumble.

Overall, Moore gained 22.4 yards per kickoff return and had a long of 32.

Moore's work ethic and willingness to ask questions was praised by Kingsbury during the rookie's first season.

"It starts with a routine, taking care of your body, studying the playbook, talking to older guys figuring out how they've done it for so long," Moore said in November. "So for me, I think the biggest learning curve is just figuring out a routine."

Moore showed off his speed, elusiveness, route-running capability and strength to gain additional yards after contact as rookie. The next step will be finding ways to utilize him beyond the line of scrimmage where he can get into the open field.

He and Hopkins are the only Cardinals receivers who had regular targets this season that are under contract for 2022. They provide stability in an arsenal with a lot of questions going into the offseason.