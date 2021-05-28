Arizona Cardinals CB Lorenzo Burns Rookie to Watch

Undrafted free agents always have a tall hill to climb, but cornerback Lorenzo Burns has an opportunity with the Arizona Cardinals.

Offseason programs ramped around the NFL this week with the potential of three weeks of OTAs, followed by mandatory minicamps.

However, with veterans pushing for non-attendance at the on-field workouts, some teams have decided to scale back OTAs and eliminate the minicamp.

That was the case with the Cardinals. Following discussions between players, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, the team reduced the number of allowed OTAs from 10 to three. The mandatory minicamp is still scheduled for June 15-17.

Next week’s OTA on June 2 will be open to the media.

This is the second in a series that looks at 2021 rookies. We will have all the draft choices, but after the first was undrafted tight end Cary Angeline, this one analyzes University of Arizona cornerback Lorenzo Burns.

The Skinny: A boundary corner for the Wildcats, Burns does a great job of mirroring and matching his opponent’s movements. He combines this with a strong back-pedal, along with great hip transition, which rarely allows him to be caught out of position. One upside to Burns is his experience; he was a starter for three years, so he has the instincts and general football intelligence to anticipate and diagnose plays.

What They’re Saying: “Lorenzo Burns has been phenomenal. Whatever we need him to do, he does it. Special teams-wise, as a corner, I mean he is giving it his all.” – Kevin Sumlin, former Arizona head coach.

Tidbit: Father played football and baseball at USC and suffered a career-ending neck injury during the 1989 Rose Bowl.

Background: Burst onto the scene with 81 tackles and five interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He was subsequently named to the All-Pac-12 first team (College Football News) after his great season. Missed two games in 2018 due to undisclosed injury. Burns kept up the great play in 2019, being named team defensive MVP after the season for the Wildcats. Played in five games as a senior. In total, played in 41 games for the Wildcats.

How He Fits: With cornerback being a major focal point of improvement, the undrafted free agent will have every opportunity to earn his keep on the roster or practice squad as a backup and special-teams contributor.

By the Numbers: The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Burns finished his career with 191 tackles (142 solo), nine interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was the Wildcats team defensive MVP in 2019 as a junior after leading the team with four interceptions and seven passes defensed while also collecting 47 tackles. A Murrieta, Calif., native, Burns was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection last year and tied for the Pac-12 lead with five interceptions as a sophomore in 2017.