Arizona Cardinals Rookie Watch: S James Wiggins

Safety and seventh-round draft pick James Wiggins could also potentially return kickoffs for the Arizona Cardinals.

Offseason programs ramped around the NFL last week with the potential of three weeks of OTAs, followed by mandatory minicamps.

However, with veterans pushing for non-attendance at the on-field workouts, some teams have decided to scale back OTAs and eliminate the minicamp.

That was the case with the Cardinals. Following discussions between players, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, the team reduced the number of allowed OTAs from 10 to three. The mandatory minicamp is still scheduled for June 15-17.

This week’s OTA on June 2 was the first on-field work for the entire roster.

This is the fourth in a series that looks at 2021 rookies and the second of the team’s seven draft picks: Cincinnati safety James Wiggins.

The story includes a video analysis of Wiggins from Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible.

The Skinny: A well-built defender who has worn a variety of hats on the back end for the Bearcats defense. Wiggins is a freak-of-nature athlete, boasting outstanding lower-body explosion. He has moments of fantastic reps in the run game, leading to some massive shots.

What They’re Saying: "I know Jeff Rodgers, our (special) teams coach, thought that the safety from Cincinnati was one of the better special-teams core players in this draft." – Steve Keim, Arizona Cardinals general manager

Tidbit: Selected by the Cardinals with their first pick of the seventh round (243rd overall) in the 2021 draft out of Cincinnati. Became just the sixth Bearcats player ever drafted by the Cardinals and the first defender Arizona has selected from the school.

Background: Played 32 career games at Cincinnati (2016-20), collecting 87 tackles, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Two-time All-AAC selection and was a 2020 second-team All- America selection by the Associated Press. In the final 22 games he appeared in at Cincinnati, the team posted a 20-2 record, including a 9-0 mark in 2020. Earned invite to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.

How He Fits: Wiggins plans to be used as a special-teams ace and brings extensive experience as a kickoff returner to add to his value. He has a combination of size, athleticism and versatility on the back end that oozes starter upside potential down the road.

By the Numbers: The 5-foot-11, 209[pound safety was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2020 after collecting 32 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one sack in nine games for Cincinnati. He returned to the field last season after missing all of the 2019 season with a knee injury. A Miami, Fla., native, Wiggins was a second-team All-AAC selection in 2018 after setting career-highs in tackles (54), interceptions (four) and passes defensed (nine).