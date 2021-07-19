Arizona Cardinals Rookies Report Training Camp Thursday

Arizona Cardinals rookies report to training camp Thursday; team is one of only nine in the NFL that doesn’t have joint practices with another team.

For a while, we have known the Cardinals were expected to report to training camp July 27 and that the first practice open to the public is July 31. We learned today that, similar to 22 other teams in the NFL, the Cardinals will have their rookies report earlier than veterans.

That group, which is expected to include other younger players that have been in previous camps, will report this Thursday (July 22) to the team’s State Farm Stadium camp site.

The Cardinals are also one of 27 teams that will conduct camp in their home city, the most since 2000 not including last year when COVID-19 protocols mandated that all teams camp at home.

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between Dallas and Pittsburgh only 17 days away (Aug. 5), the Cowboys and Steelers are the first teams to begin camp for veterans this week on Wednesday (July 21). All rookies and veterans report that day. League rules don’t allow veterans to report more than 15 days prior to their first preseason game.

Because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Dallas in the Thursday, Sept. 9 season opener, the Bucs veterans will report Saturday (July 24) with rookies reporting Tuesday (July 20). Veterans for the remainder of the league all report on July 27.

In addition to Tampa Bay, rookies with Baltimore, Buffalo, Jacksonville, New England and the New York. Jets also report Tuesday. The following day, rookies on the New York Giants will report.

On the final day of July, all teams will have practice along with fan events. Dubbed “Training Camp Back Together Saturday,” NFL Network will have 13 hours of live coverage starting at 6 a.m. Arizona time.

Because there are only three preseason games this summer, more teams than ever (21) will have joint practices together and seven teams – Carolina, Miami, New England, the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia -- will practice against two teams.

The Cardinals are one of 11 teams, along with Buffalo, Cincinnati, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans,Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington, that have no joint practices scheduled. All except one (Rams and Dallas) occur in the days before a preseason game between the teams. It would have been a natural for the Cardinals and Chiefs to practice prior to their Friday, Aug. 20 game.