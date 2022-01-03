Cardinals' Run Defense Holds Cowboys to 45 Yards in Win

The Arizona Cardinals had a mostly strong defensive performance in Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Arizona Cardinals' defense -- without two of its top three corners, two of its top three edge rushers and two starters on the defensive line -- held the No. 1 scoring offense through 16 weeks without points on six of nine possessions Sunday.

In a 25-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona's defensive game plan put it in position to come away with the road upset. Dallas' offense did not look dynamic for most of the game, and part of the reason was that it could not establish the run.

The Cowboys ran the ball just 17 times for 45 yards, 2.6 per carry. The Cardinals' run defense has been exposed by many teams this year, but Sunday was one of its best performances.

"We noticed that eight players will be doing their job and two players wouldn't, so this week we focused in practice . . . just do your job on whatever play it is," safety Budda Baker said postgame. "We did that today. Dallas Cowboys have a great offense, great guys, they were gonna be making plays, but we knew if we just continue to do our job, things are gonna take care of itself."

Much of Dallas' runs were scrambles by quarterback Dak Prescott. Lead running back Ezekiel Elliot ran the ball nine times for 16 yards. His long was a six-yard rush.

There were fewer large gaps at the line this week, as gap discipline has been a theme all year for Arizona's defense.

The Cowboys' overall longest run of the game was a 12-yard scramble by Prescott.

Dallas' production comes mostly through the air, but it uses the run as a complement.

Without that output, the Cowboys were put into more passing downs on Sunday and had to deal with Arizona's disguised pressures.

"On the running downs, loading the box but having Budda and those guys hold a shell high and come down late to help our corners hold the coverage," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph explained postgame. "So it was a good plan by the staff obviously. The guys took the plan all week, executed the plan and it worked."

Prescott checks a lot of plays at the line of scrimmage, and the Cardinals were well aware of that danger.

So, Joseph said it was the defense's goal to disguise and get Dallas to run into and pass into certain looks.

"Our plan was to dictate run or pass on first, second down," Joseph said.

Some of Arizona's defensive leaders like edge rusher Chandler Jones, nose tackle Corey Peters and Baker also made some impressive plays.

Eventually, Arizona's defense started to crack, especially in pass coverage. Dallas scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to cut the deficit to three.

But the Cardinals' defensive performance gave the offense the chance to close out the game, and it did.

"At the end of the day when we do that, we’re playing like we want to play, it doesn’t matter what is going on on the other side of the ball," linebacker Isaiah Simmons said postgame. "We can handle it all. We can weather the storm, just as long as everybody is understanding their responsibility.”

With the road schedule finished up, Arizona allowed more than 22 points in one of nine games. That was to the Detroit Lions in the Cardinals' only road loss.

The Cardinals won eight road games for the first time in franchise history this year.

Next week, they face the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Seattle ran for 265 yards against the Lions on Sunday.