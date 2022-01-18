Cardinals S Budda Baker Released from Hospital After Overnight Stay in Los Angeles

Cardinals safety Budda Baker stayed in a Los Angeles hospital overnight after suffering a concussion in Monday's playoff game.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was on a plane heading back to the Valley on Tuesday after he spent the night in a Los Angeles hospital.

Baker was carted off the field on a a stretcher on Monday night during Arizona's 34-11 playoff loss to the Rams.

Baker collided with L.A. running back Cam Akers on a scary hit in the third quarter. Baker went in low and Akers lowered his helmet.

Baker stayed on the ground and immediately received medical attention.

He suffered a concussion, but he had movement in all extremities, according to the Cardinals.

He was alert and communicative, even sending out this tweet after the game:

He stayed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he received evaluations.

"He had feeling in everything so he's at the hospital being examined now but seems to be positive news," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame.

Baker recorded a video on Instagram Tuesday morning, saying he is going to make a full recovery and everything came out "clean."

He also said he was excited to get home, be with his family and finally take a shower.

Players across the league shared their thoughts for Baker when he went down.

Even Akers sent his regards after the incident. The running back appeared to taunt Baker while he was down, but his explanation was that he did not know the safety was hurt.

Baker was Arizona's sole All-Pro this past season, making the second team.

He had another tremendous year, finishing fourth on the team in tackles, fifth in tackles for loss and second in passes defensed.