Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Leaves Game After Scary Injury; Carted Off

In the closing moments of the third quarter, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker experienced a scary moment on the field of SoFi Stadium.

Already down 28-8 in the closing moments of the third quarter, not much had gone right for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Inabilities to either stop the Rams' offense or get anything going on their own side of the field plagued the Cardinals from the first whistle, as Los Angeles maintained a grip on the game that wouldn't be relinquished.

However, just as the Rams were nearing another score to extend their lead, things quickly went from bad to worse when safety Budda Baker tackled running back Cam Akers.

Baker, who suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit from Akers, immediately went limp on the field.

Akers, not knowing Baker was seriously hurt, walked over Baker and taunted him, which caused quite a stir among Baker's teammates.

Baker would later be taken off on a stretcher, with players on both teams surrounding the cart prior to his removal from the field. He was shown giving a thumbs-up by ESPN's cameras before the cart pulled away.

The Cardinals quickly ruled Baker out with a concussion.

Shortly after that, ESPN's Lisa Salters reported Baker was responsive to team doctors and was moving his hands in an attempt to take his gloves off. The ambulance Baker was in was shown on the broadcast getting ready to leave the tunnel to transport him to a local hospital just a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

Baker is a man of many titles. Most recently, he earned second-team All-Pro honors after another outstanding performance in 2021.

Across the league, he's considered one of the best safeties in the game. For the Cardinals, he's a leader in the locker room. Baker also has the privilege of holding the title of father, as earlier this season he and his partner welcomed a child into the world.

Both as a football player and family man, there's no understating the prominent role Baker plays for so many people.

Baker's status will continue to be monitored by AllCardinals, and this article will be updated when information becomes available.