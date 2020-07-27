AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Cardinals One of 12 Teams Awaiting NFLPA Approval for Facility Use

Howard Balzer

The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to open training camp for their full roster Tuesday after rookies reported on Saturday.

However, the NFLPA revealed Monday that the union has approved only 20 teams’ IDER plans (Infectious Disease Emergency Response) and the Cardinals are on the list of those yet to be approved.

It’s not known if there are issues or if it’s simply of matter of the time necessary to adequately review each team’s plan. In addition, urgency isn’t high yet because players have to pass three COVID-19 tests before they can be in the team’s facility.

After initial testing for the first four days, normal physicals are to be administered on Aug. 1-2 with players beginning strength and conditioning in the facilities on Aug. 3.

When NFLPA executive director and union president JC Tretter spoke to the media on July 17, they revealed some of the IDER plans had begun arriving the night before. Smith said then, “They've made the decision that they want training camp to open on time, therefore the role of the union is to hold them accountable about whether it is safe and to what extent it is safe to open training camp now. We call them IDER plans (and we are) reviewing the IDER plans for how training camp opens and the conduct of training camp. Those are questions we're answering now.”

All 32 plans were approved by Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer.

NFL Network aired a feature this weekend on the lengths the Rams went to make their facility as safe as possible. They are one of the 20 teams the NFLPA has approved.

The others: Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans.

Still to be approved in addition to the Cardinals: Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Trades Commonplace in NFC West

After the trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks, every NFC West team, including the Arizona Cardinals, has made a major deal since October.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

Jordan Hogan is Cardinals 2020 Selection for Bidwill Coaching Fellowship

The Arizona Cardinals named Jordan Hogan recipient of this year’s Bill Bidwill coaching fellowship.

Howard Balzer

Where Will NFL Top 100 Rank LB Chandler Jones?

Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones will likely be on this year's NFL Top 100. He wasn't last year, but he could be ranked high this time.

Alex Weiner

Two Cardinals Dawn Premiere of NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 disclosed players 71-100 Sunday and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and quarterback Kyler Murray made the cut.

Alex Weiner

by

MasonKern

Isaiah Simmons Signs First NFL Contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed first-round pick Isaiah Simmons to a four-year contract with a fifth-year option.

Alex Weiner

by

MasonKern

Arizona Cardinals Waive 10 Players Sunday

Rather than wait until Aug. 16, the Arizona Cardinals waived 10 players Sunday to reduce their roster to 80.

Howard Balzer

Do the Cardinals Have Reliable Quarterback Depth?

Pro Football Focus writes that the Arizona Cardinals have one of the NFL's worst backup quarterback situations.

Alex Weiner

by

MasonKern

Marcus Spears: 'Arizona Cardinals Win the Division'

Former NFL DL turned ESPN analyst Marcus Spears made the bold prediction that the Arizona Cardinals will win the NFC West in 2020.

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Report for Training Camp Tuesday

With an Agreement Between the NFL and NFLPA, Protocols are in Place for the Unique Way This Year’s Training Camps Will be Conducted

Howard Balzer

The Arizona Cardinals Could Have Salary-Cap Issues in 2021

Arizona Cardinals Have Over $144 Million Committed to Just 33 Players in 2021 for a Salary Cap That Could be Only $175 Million

Howard Balzer