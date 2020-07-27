The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to open training camp for their full roster Tuesday after rookies reported on Saturday.

However, the NFLPA revealed Monday that the union has approved only 20 teams’ IDER plans (Infectious Disease Emergency Response) and the Cardinals are on the list of those yet to be approved.

It’s not known if there are issues or if it’s simply of matter of the time necessary to adequately review each team’s plan. In addition, urgency isn’t high yet because players have to pass three COVID-19 tests before they can be in the team’s facility.

After initial testing for the first four days, normal physicals are to be administered on Aug. 1-2 with players beginning strength and conditioning in the facilities on Aug. 3.

When NFLPA executive director and union president JC Tretter spoke to the media on July 17, they revealed some of the IDER plans had begun arriving the night before. Smith said then, “They've made the decision that they want training camp to open on time, therefore the role of the union is to hold them accountable about whether it is safe and to what extent it is safe to open training camp now. We call them IDER plans (and we are) reviewing the IDER plans for how training camp opens and the conduct of training camp. Those are questions we're answering now.”

All 32 plans were approved by Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer.

NFL Network aired a feature this weekend on the lengths the Rams went to make their facility as safe as possible. They are one of the 20 teams the NFLPA has approved.

The others: Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans.

Still to be approved in addition to the Cardinals: Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team.