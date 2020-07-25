With the NFL and NFLPA agreeing Friday to significant adjustments for training camps and the regular season, one of the most important was how the salary cap will be handled next year following what is expected to be a large reduction in revenue for the 2020 season.

This year’s salary cap, not including player benefits, is $198.2 million. In normal times, the cap would have likely increased to more than $210 million.

With the possibility there could be a percentage of fans at games this season, it’s a crap shoot figuring out how overall revenue will be affected.

However, the agreement mandates that the cap will be no less than $175 million next year. If it turns out the cap would have been lower, the difference will be made up in the three years through 2024.

The anticipated shortfall will likely be overcome when new national television contracts are negotiated for 2022 and beyond, especially if ratings hold firm this season. Naturally, it all depends on an entire season being played.

For 2021, the major question is how numerous teams will deal with their payrolls if that $175 million figure, or even slightly more, ends up being the case.

Teams structure contracts with future years in mind and with a general idea of where the cap will go. To be $23 million less than this year and perhaps as much as $40 million less than what it might have been, will be daunting for many teams, including the Cardinals.

According to contract terms on spotrac.com, the Cardinals currently have 33 players under contract for 2021 at a total cap charge of $144,427,655 million. Those 33 players do not include any of the college free agents signed after the draft this year.

Nine of the 33 players count $8 million or more and their combined charge is almost $110 million.

Nineteen players on the current roster are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next March: TE Dan Arnold, S Budda Baker, S Chris Banjo, DE Jonathan Bullard, DL Trevon Coley, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB D.J. Foster, G Max Garcia, T Marcus Gilbert, K Zane Gonzalez, QB Brett Hundley, P Andy Lee, NT Corey Peters, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Hasson Reddick, G J.R. Sweezy, LB Tanner Vallejo, CB Charles Washington.

Fifteen others currently under contract, if on the roster at the end of the season, will be restricted or exclusive-rights free agents.

Following are the 2021 cap figures for the 33 players:

LB Chandler Jones: $20,833,334

T D.J. Humphries: $16,400,000 (includes $15.1 million guaranteed base salary)

WR DeAndre Hopkins: $13,500,000

DL Jordan Phillips: $12,000,000 (includes $10 million base salary, $4.5 million of which is guaranteed)

G Justin Pugh: $11,250,000

QB Kyler Murray: $9,763,721 (includes guaranteed $3,016,240 roster bonus and $850,000 base salary)

LB Jordan Hicks: $9,000,000

CB Robert Alford: $9,000,000

LB Devon Kennard: $8,000,000

LB Isaiah Simmons: $4,696,376 (includes $1,549,275 guaranteed base salary)

LB De’Vondre Campbell: $4,000,000 (2021-2024 years automatically void on fifth day after Super Bowl)

TE Maxx Williams: $3,335,000

CB Byron Murphy: $2,178,954

WR Christian Kirk: $1,875,639

WR Andy Isabella: $1,262,694

LS Aaron Brewer: $1,243,750

DE Zach Allen: $1,171,026

C Mason Cole: $1,141,629

T Josh Jones: $1,099,851

RB Chase Edmonds: $1,033,092

WR Hakeem Butler: $1,051,126

NT Leki Fotu: $973,368

DL Rashard Lawrence: $951,021

S Deionte Thompson: $937,208

S Jalen Thompson: $935,730

WR KeeSean Johnson: $902,328

C Lamont Gaillard: $897,034

DE Michael Dogbe: $868,644

T Josh Miles: $868,644

T Brett Toth: $850,000

LB Evan Weaver: $821,808

RB Eno Benjamin: $805,678

QB Chris Streveler: $780,000