Cardinals Scrap Outdoor Practices

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals could face some severe weather throughout the 2020 NFL season. 

They have a late November matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. They go back to the northeast when they play against the New York Giants in mid-December.

But, with the luxury of an indoor State Farm Stadium, it is unlikely that the Cardinals will play in a climate similar to what the Phoenix area feels like in late August. 

Hence, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team will not practice outside like it has occasionally done in past training camps. 

"We tried it last year; it was not a very good day for us," Kingsbury said on Friday. "So, I kind of threw that out this year and try to learn from it. And we are just going to keep it inside. We do not expect to be playing in 120 degrees at any point this season. So, we felt like we could avoid that this year."

Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers mentioned last week that a challenge with his kick and punt returners is that they have not practiced catching the football with the sun or wind as a factor. 

But, the Cardinals are a team dealing with having a handful of new pieces on both sides of the ball without OTAs or offseason minicamps. Perhaps adding an element of adversity with the blazing sun is unnecessary, especially with the recent steady temperatures setting records for the number of days with it being at least 110 degrees.

Two of Arizona's first three games are at home, with the other being in typically mild-tempered Santa Clara, Calif. against the 49ers in Week 1. 

