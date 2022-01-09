Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Cardinals, Seahawks Make Moves Ahead of Week 18 Matchup

Tight end David Wells and linebacker Tahir Whitehead were elevated to the active roster by the Cardinals on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals made two roster elevations ahead of their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks. 

The team announced the elevation of tight end David Wells and linebacker Tahir Whitehead to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations. 

Neither Wells nor Whitehead are strangers to Sundays at State Farm Stadium.

Wells has played in two games for the Cardinals this season, both after being elevated from the practice squad. Wells signed with Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 20 after previously spending time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons earlier this season. 

Wells has played just nine offensive snaps with Arizona this year, along with one snap on special teams. 

As for Whitehead, he has appeared in two games with the Cardinals this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He originally signed with Arizona's practice squad on Nov. 2. 

Whitehead has played 28 snaps on special teams for the Cardinals.

Read More

The Seahawks placed tackle Brandon Shell on reserve/Injured while also adding guard Kyle Fuller to reserve/COVID-19.

The Seahawks activated three practice-squad players as COVID-19 replacements: wide receiver Cody Thompson, cornerback Michael Jackson and safety Josh Jones. 

Wide receiver Aaron Fuller has also been activated from the practice squad as a standard elevation, while tight end Tyler Mabry was signed to the actyive roster from the practice squad,

For Sunday's meeting with the Seahawks, running back James Conner, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, tight end Demetrius Harris and defensive end Zach Allen are all listed as questionable for the Cardinals. 

Conner and Gardeck were limited but participated in each day of practice this week, while Harris missed one day (Wednesday) and Allen missed two (Wednesday and Thursday).

Running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Rondale Moore, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Marco Wilson have already been ruled out. 

Inactives are due for both teams 90 minutes prior to kickoff of 2:25 pm Arizona time.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Cardinals, Seahawks Make Moves Ahead of Week 18 Matchup

40 seconds ago
© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Cardinals' NFC West Title Hopes on Line in Regular-Season Finale vs. Seahawks

3 hours ago
© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Key to Success? Stopping Rashaad Penny

7 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
News

Cardinals Enter Sunday as 6-Point Favorites Over Seahawks

8 hours ago
© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

James Conner Questionable for Sunday vs. Seahawks; Injury Report

23 hours ago
© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons is a Playoff Player to Watch

Jan 7, 2022
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Twitter Reacts to J.J. Watt's Potential Comeback

Jan 7, 2022
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Kingsbury: Watt Won't Play vs. Seahawks. But Could There Be a Sunday Surprise?

Jan 7, 2022