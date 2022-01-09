Cardinals, Seahawks Make Moves Ahead of Week 18 Matchup

Tight end David Wells and linebacker Tahir Whitehead were elevated to the active roster by the Cardinals on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals made two roster elevations ahead of their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

The team announced the elevation of tight end David Wells and linebacker Tahir Whitehead to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Neither Wells nor Whitehead are strangers to Sundays at State Farm Stadium.

Wells has played in two games for the Cardinals this season, both after being elevated from the practice squad. Wells signed with Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 20 after previously spending time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons earlier this season.

Wells has played just nine offensive snaps with Arizona this year, along with one snap on special teams.

As for Whitehead, he has appeared in two games with the Cardinals this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He originally signed with Arizona's practice squad on Nov. 2.

Whitehead has played 28 snaps on special teams for the Cardinals.

The Seahawks placed tackle Brandon Shell on reserve/Injured while also adding guard Kyle Fuller to reserve/COVID-19.

The Seahawks activated three practice-squad players as COVID-19 replacements: wide receiver Cody Thompson, cornerback Michael Jackson and safety Josh Jones.

Wide receiver Aaron Fuller has also been activated from the practice squad as a standard elevation, while tight end Tyler Mabry was signed to the actyive roster from the practice squad,

For Sunday's meeting with the Seahawks, running back James Conner, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, tight end Demetrius Harris and defensive end Zach Allen are all listed as questionable for the Cardinals.

Conner and Gardeck were limited but participated in each day of practice this week, while Harris missed one day (Wednesday) and Allen missed two (Wednesday and Thursday).

Running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Rondale Moore, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Marco Wilson have already been ruled out.

Inactives are due for both teams 90 minutes prior to kickoff of 2:25 pm Arizona time.