Cardinals, Seahawks Fill Lengthy Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury report of the Week 18 meeting between the Cardinals and Seahawks has arrived, with notable names on both sides.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals placed tight end Maxx Williams, who is currently on injured reserve, on reserve/COVID-19.

Williams follows linebacker Tanner Vallejo and defensive tackle Zach Kerr, who were placed on the COVID list on Tuesday. However, the Cardinals did activate four other players from the list on the same day.

The first batch of practice injury reports for the Cardinals and Seahawks also arrived on Wednesday. In total, the Cardinals had nine players listed as non-participants with three others as limited.

Four Cardinals (tackle Kelvin Beachum, tight end Zach Ertz, center Rodney Hudson and nose tackle Corey Peters) were out on rest days.

Running back James Conner (heel) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) were present and active during the team's open portion of practice Wednesday, as their status as limited reflects on the report.

On Seattle's side, 17 players (11 of which did not participate) were included in the first injury report of the week. Only tackle Duane Brown's absence was attributed to rest as six total offensive linemen were absent for Seattle on Wednesday.

Additionally, Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods was placed on the reserve/COVID list Wednesday, joining cornerback Sidney Jones IV, guard Damien Lewis and defensive end Alton Robinson.

Seattle practice-squad defensive tackle Myles Adams also joined the COVID list Wednesday. The day before, the Seahawks placed running back Alex Collins on reserve/injured.

Thursday should provide a clearer look at which players should legitimately be considered questionable, although game statuses will not be attributed to players until after Friday's practice.