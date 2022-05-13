The Arizona Cardinals selected tight end Trey McBride in the second round of the draft, and he is elated to get started.

There may not be a rookie who is more excited to have landed with the team that drafted them than tight end Trey McBride.

Selected in the second round out of Colorado State by the Cardinals, McBride is embracing his new home and is ready to hit the ground running.

“This is exactly where I wanted to be,” McBride said Thursday as the new players prepared for the rookie minicamp. “I am just happy as heck to be here, Arizona is great and it’s a dream come true.”

The Cardinals new tight end spent most of his time in Arizona during the pre-Combine process, training with a few other soon-to-be Cardinals rookies.

It was at this time that the Colorado native fell in love with Arizona. impressed by the beauty of the state and friendly people, McBride said he told his agent that he wanted to move to the Valley even if he didn't get drafted by the Cardinals.

McBride received the confirmation that Arizona would be his new home when Cardinals general manager Steve Keim selected him with the 55th pick in the draft.

McBride grew up as a Denver Broncos fan but with the call from Keim on draft day, McBride was more than happy to switch from blue and orange to red and white.

“I can get used to this red, I love it, it looks great,” McBride said. “This is awesome, I’m just so excited to be here. I just love this place and [am] so grateful to be a Cardinal.”

The 22-year-old rookie will join eight other players in the tight-end room, but the clear leader of the position is Zach Ertz.

Following a season-ending injury to Maxx Williams, the Cardinals traded for Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles. In 11 games, Ertz had 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns. With Williams set to return at some point next season, opportunities on offense could be limited for the rookie.

“I think Coach [Kliff] Kinsgbury is going to do a good job navigating that and finding ways to get everybody on the field and working together,” McBride said.

Chasing and reaching his dreams has been part of McBride's path to the NFL. As a kid, McBride told his mother he would play in the NFL, but that didn’t stop him from playing basketball, baseball, wrestling and football. During high school is when he decided football would be his sport.

“I feel like every kid dreams of playing in the NFL,” McBride said. “That’s been my goal since I was a little kid. I’ve always wanted to play in this league and it's just been the highlight of my life.”

The Cardinals' rookie class is loaded with players from schools outside of the Power 5 conferences.

McBride is one of them, coming from the Mountain West Conference. McBride played four seasons at Colorado State. In his final season, McBride set a school record when he snagged 90 balls for 1,121 yards, helping him to earn the John Mackey Award in 2021 which is given to the best tight end in college football.

During the pre-draft process McBride was determined to prove he belonged in the conversation of players from larger schools.

He said, “Being from Colorado State, you don’t always get the respect you deserve so I really just wanted to go out there and prove I can compete against anyone in the country.”

Now a rookie with the Cardinals in a crowded position room, McBride's enthusiasm for his new team, home and his desire to prove himself will come in handy over the next few months.

“I am just excited more than anything to meet the guys and prove what kind of player I am and prove to the guys who I am as a person,” McBride said. “I know I've got a lot to prove and I've got to earn that respect from my teammates and that is something I am willing and excited to do.”