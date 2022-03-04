Cardinals See Benefits in Normal Offseason as NFL, NFLPA Lift Protocols

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that quarterback Kyler Murray has yet to have a normal offseason in the NFL.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill pointed out on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports last Friday (Feb. 25) that quarterback Kyler Murray has yet to have a normal offseason.

Murray was drafted in 2019, then dealt with COVID-19 protocols all in 2020 and 2021. Remember when he hosted workouts in Dallas in summer of 2020 and the NFLPA advised against it?

The pandemic restrictions are no longer set to hamper the Cardinals, nor any other team, this offseason as the NFL announced Thursday that it and the NFLPA agreed to suspend joint COVID-19 protocols.

"Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols," it was announced.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic."

Players had more opportunities last summer than the year prior including rookie minicamp and OTAs, although restrictions on contact with others, especially when case spikes occurred, weight-room capacity limits and other rules prevented a normal NFL season experience.

Bidwill and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both optimistic about the growth Murray will make this offseason, as the latter said he believes Arizona’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams will motivate him.

A curveball in the situation is that Murray is up for a contract extension, and his agent Erik Burkhardt released an unusual public statement on Monday expressing the quarterback's desire for a new contract.

General manager Steve Keim said at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday that he does not expect Murray to hold out. Kingsbury said he’s not sure what’s going to happen.

"Kyler hasn't had an offseason yet, really," Kingsbury said on Tuesday. "I think that could be crucial for an entire team to actually have an offseason together and grow together and work on football things."

Kingsbury also noted that even before Murray entered the NFL, he was playing baseball in the spring.

The lifted restrictions could also play a role with Arizona’s rookies. The 2020 class only had training camp to work with the team ahead of the season, and 2021’s class also had to deal with a limited version of a regular year.

The Cardinals did not get much out of their rookie classes over the last two seasons for various reasons, but finding that normalcy could make a difference in Keim’s eyes.

“Well, I think you always want, in an ideal world, you want somebody to come in right away and contribute, but there are certainly growing pains that all players sort of step into," Keim said. "I think the COVID situation set a number of those players back, not to make excuses."