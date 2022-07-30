It’s not talked about very often because of other positions with needs, but the physical presence teams would like to have on the defensive line is not a Cardinals strength.

They had hoped to have it with the free-agent addition of Jordan Phillips in 2020. However, he was paid $20 million for two years of injuries and sub-standard production, and was released during the offseason.

In 2021, the Cardinals allowed 114.8 rushing yards per game, which was ranked 20th in the NFL, and 4.6 per attempt, which ranked 26th.

The Cardinals hope to have J.J. Watt healthy all season after he played only seven regular-season games in 2021. Most crucial is for Rashard Lawrence (6-2, 308) and Leki Fotu (6-5, 335) to make big improvements in their third seasons.

Asked how important that would be, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week, “That's huge. That's where it all starts and we understand that those two guys have gotten better each year and they have to be very impactful. We want to keep J.J. healthy and doing what he does, but those are two guys inside there, they have to play well for us.”

Watt likes what he sees from the line’s young players, a unit that also includes Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe and free-agent addition Kingsley Keke.

"I enjoy our group as a whole, really,” Watt said. “I do think we have a great group of guys who work extremely hard, who are always eager to get out there and learn and work and put in the time and put in the effort, but also just enjoy hanging out with them off the field, too. Like they're just a good crew. Really, I do like our room a lot.

“And I think (new defensive line coach Matt) Burke has been a great addition to our room. He's been a lot of fun. And I really like what he's bringing from a mentality standpoint, from how he has a very clear vision for how he wants us to play and the aggressiveness he wants to play with. And I think that it's going to be a lot of fun to execute."

Thursday, the Cardinals added two veteran linemen for depth: Christian Ringo and Antwaun Woods. Both became unrestricted free agents in March, but spent the entire offseason hoping to land with another team.

Kingsbury said Friday, “With some of the veterans we have, talking about J.J. and a couple other guys on defense, we're going to start resting some bodies. So to bring in two more to go along with those young guys, we felt like will help. Both have played, both have been very productive in the league. And so we'll see how it shakes out. We like the young guys, but you can't have enough of those bodies in camp.”