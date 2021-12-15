Cardinals Select Cornerback in 2022 ESPN Mock Draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay completed a recent mock draft for 2022, and has tabbed the Arizona Cardinals to select a cornerback in the first round.

With just four games left in the 2021 regular season, we now have a better understanding of where teams will be selected.

If all goes according to plan, the Arizona Cardinals will be selecting low in the 2022 draft, as the team currently projects as a high seed in the NFC playoffs.

Although several weeks still remain until the season is over, teams have already gotten a jump into the scouting process for this year's pool of players.

So has NFL Draft media and junkies alike, as ESPN analyst Todd McShay recently released his first mock draft of the season. The article, which used ESPN's FPI to determine the draft order, has the Cardinals picking at No. 30 in the first round.

Where do the Cardinals go? Plenty of positions could use an upgrade. Arizona could opt for help in the trenches on either side of the ball, while potential needs will sort themselves out as the offseason progresses and players depart and arrive in free agency.

McShay has the Cardinals opting for cornerback help, selecting Florida's Kaiir Elam. McShay offered the following explanation:

"Robert Alford might not be back, and Byron Murphy Jr. had been more of a slot cornerback before this season. Elam's track speed and high-level instincts would boost that cornerback group out of the gate. Plus, he is scheme versatile and brings on-ball production, with 19 pass breakups and six interceptions over three seasons."

The Cardinals have three members of their secondary heading into free agency in 2022, although Alford (unrestricted) is the only cornerback. Safeties Charles Washington and Chris Banjo are also unrestricted free agents.

As the league continues its trend as a pass-friendly league, having a balanced secondary to pair with a lethal pass rush is a blueprint defenses have been chasing for quite some time.

With rookie Marco Wilson showing promise, perhaps shifting Byron Murphy Jr. back to slot duties could pay dividends with a strong presence opposite Wilson. Elam, who missed three games this season due to injuries, flashed top potential prior to this season before his play took a small step back.

Of course, plenty of time exists in the draft process for the Cardinals to either settle on Elam or find a better fit. However in this specific mock draft, Arizona hopes to solidify a young secondary that would hopefully band together for the foreseeable future in the desert.