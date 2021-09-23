Arizona Cardinals Byron Murphy Jr. Not Practicing

Byron Murphy Jr. (ankle) and tackle Justin Murray (personal issue) did not practice Thursday, while DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) missed his second consecutive day.

There was a shortage of available players at Cardinals practice Thursday, especially on the offensive line where four players were out or limited.

Wednesday, right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) and left guard Justin Pugh (shoulder) did not practice. Thursday, Beachum was out again while Pugh was limited. Pugh left the field in the second half Sunday against Minnesota, but came back in time to play and didn’t miss a snap in the game.

Meanwhile, Justin Murray, who has replaced Beachum at right tackle in the last two games, did not practice for a personal issue. Backup tackle Josh Miles was added to the report with an ankle injury and did not practice either.

Also added to the injury list Thursday was cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. with an ankle injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed his second consecutive day of practice with an injury to his ribs.

Cornerback Marco Wilson, who did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, was limited. As was linebacker Devon Kennard, who was also limited Wednesday with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the game against the Vikings.

The players who had rest days Wednesday all participated fully Thursday: linebacker Chandler Jones, nose tackle Corey Peters, center Rodney Hudson and wide receiver A.J. Green.

For the Jaguars, two players that did not practice Wednesday were limited: center Brandon Linder (back) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness).

Five players were limited Wednesday and had varying amounts of participation Thursday: guard A.J. Cann (hamstring) and defensive end Jordan Smith (knee) had full participation, cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin) did not practice after having illness added to his designation, while cornerback Tre Herndon (knee) and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) were limited again.

Defensive end Lerentee McCray (hamstring) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder) fully participated for the second straight day.

One addition was wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who had a rest day and did not practice.