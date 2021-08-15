Cardinals Show Exciting Play-Call Potential with Rookie WR Rondale Moore

The Arizona Cardinals rookie had five touches for 39 yards in his preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fifty-fifty.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wanted to implement some of his offense without showing too much in Friday's preseason opener.

While trying to keep his calls on the tamer side, Kingsbury unleashed some creativity for rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore.

The second-round pick is the perfect mold for gadget plays with a blend of speed and unique strength for someone 5-foot-7. The Cardinals plan to get him the ball in the open field, and that's what they did Friday.

Moore finished the game with five touches: two rushing attempts and three catches.

"We see him go against our first-team defense and so we had a feeling he was going to be hard to cover at times," Kingsbury said postgame. "I mean, he's an elusive dynamic player. And that's what he's been. So hopefully that continues."

His first reception was a simple screen that went for seven yards, as seen here:

After the catch, he made a quick cut to the outside and turned on the wheels to reach the corner.

His first attempt on the ground was a jet sweep from the slot:

His second carry was more flavorful:

There are a lot of moving parts here. Moore is in the slot with two running backs lined up on each side of quarterback Colt McCoy. Chase Edmonds motions to the outside, and when the ball is snapped, Moore opens his hips and runs behind the quarterback.

McCoy fakes the hand-off to Jonathan Ward, pump fakes towards Edmonds on the screen and flips the ball to Moore on the misdirection. This created a lot of room for Moore to gain nine yards. His momentum was taking him towards the sideline, but he read the block and cut up the field to maximize his run.

Moore also made a catch in the flat off a bootleg.

The only play missing from Moore's first game was a big catch on a go-route, but the Cardinals are confident he will be as dangerous a threat vertically as he is horizontally.

"All of us in the locker room kind of expected that," McCoy said of Moore's outing. "He’s come in as a rookie and has worked really hard. He really understands depths of routes, how to win versus man coverage. He’s picked up on things quicker than a lot of rookies that I’ve been around so I was glad to get him some touches."

His versatility could allow him to become the ideal complement to All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who did not play Friday. The attention he draws on the outside could create more space for Moore on the interior.

Moore is pegged as one of the hardest workers on the team by coaches and players. Kingsbury said after the game that the rookie always asks his coaches for extra reps. His physical traits and drive make him an intriguing prospect and his debut continued to hammer that home.