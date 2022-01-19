Arizona Cardinals Sign 15 Players to Future Contracts

Of the 15 players signed by the Cardinals to future contracts, 13 were on the team’s practice squad at the end of the season.

The Cardinals signed 15 players to reserve/future contracts Wednesday, 13 of whom ended the season on the team’s practice squad.

Signed were wide receiver Andre Baccellia; cornerbacks Breon Borders, Nate Brooks and Jace Whittaker; defensive lineman Matt Dickerson; tight ends Alex Ellis, Bernhard Seikovits, David Wells and Deon Yelder; safety Javon Hagan; offensive linemen Danny Isidora, Koda Martin and Eric Smith; running back Jaylen Samuels; and linebacker Joe Walker.

Samuels and Yelder were the only two that weren’t with the Cardinals during the 20221 season. Seikovits was on the practice squad all season as part of the league’s Internationals Pathway Program.

Players on the practice squad when the season ended Monday night that haven’t been signed to this point are cornerback Bashaud Breeland, running back Tavien Feaster and defensive linemen Jonathan Ledbetter and Josh Mauro.

Samuels (6-0, 225) has played in 45 games (eight starts) with Pittsburgh (2018-20) and Houston (2021) in his career and has 136 carries for 468 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with 85 receptions for 564 yards and four touchdowns receiving. He was selected by the Steelers in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2018 draft.

This year, Samuels was waived by Pittsburgh on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad the following day. He was released on Oct. 27 and signed to Houston’s practice squad two days later. He was on the Texans’ practice-squad/COVID-19 list from Dec. 11 to Dec. 23. During the season, he was elevated to the active roster three times in Weeks, 13, 16 and 17.

Yelder (6-4, 255) is a four-year NFL veteran who has played in 29 games (two starts) with Kansas City (2018-20) and Tampa Bay (2021) in his career and has 11 receptions for 86 yards. He entered the league with New Orleans in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Last March, he became a free agent when not tendered by Kansas City as a restricted free agent. Yelder signed with Washington on May 6 and was waived July 27. He signed with Tennessee on Aug. 15 and was waived the next day. On Sspt. 1, he was signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. He was released Nov. 10 and then signed with the Giants’ practice squad on Nov. 25 where he spent the remainder of the season. He was elevated to the Buccaneers’ active roster in Weeks 3, 6 and 7.

Also Tuesday, the Bengals signed defensive tackle Zach Kerr to their active roster from the Cardinals’ practice squad. Cincinnati plays AFC No. 1 seed Tennessee on Saturday.