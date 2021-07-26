Arizona Cardinals Add Cornerback Daryl Worley

With Cardinals training camp opening Tuesday with the traditional conditioning test, the team was still looking for added depth at cornerback and at center. The latter became a need when Lamont Gaillard was waived last week.

Two players were added to the roster Monday after having tryouts: cornerback Daryl Worley and center Marcus Henry. Cornerback Myres Alexander also had a tryout, but was not signed.

Worley is the most experienced of the group. He has played 66 games with 54 starts since entering the NFL as a third-round choice of the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder played 31 games with 25 starts for the Panthers in 2016 and 2017, 25 games and 24 starts with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and 2019, and then last season played 10 games with five starts for the Buffalo Bills (1/0), Dallas Cowboys (7/4) and Las Vegas Raiders (2/1). He ended the season on the Raiders roster and became an unrestricted free agent in March.

Worley was with the Cowboys last season and lost his starting job after Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk beat him on a 80-yard touchdown play in the team’s 38-10 Monday night win in Week 6.

Henry was also with the Cowboys in 2020, mostly on the practice squad. He did play in one game, which was against the Cardinals, and was active but did not play in another. The 6-foot-2, 303-pounder from Boise State, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans in 2016. He also spent time in training camp and on practice squads with the Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

The game played last season is the only one of his career. In that game against the Cardinals, he participated in three snaps on special teams.

Alexander (5-foot-11, 192; Houston) signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He was on the Steelers practice squad that year and was then waived in the cutdown to 53 players in 2020. He was on the Lions’ practice squad from Dec. 2 until the end of the season except for one game in Week 15 when he played 28 snaps (41%) on defense and one snap on special teams against the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals now have the NFL maximum of 90 players on their active roster, not including cornerback Lorenzo Burns, who is on reserve/COVID-19, and tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has an international exemption.