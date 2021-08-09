Cardinals Sign DL Darius Kilgo

Sports Illustrated home
The Cardinals added another body to their defensive front on Monday.
On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of defensive lineman Darius Kilgo. The move comes just a day after the team placed defensive lineman Xavier Williams on injured reserve. 

Kilgo (6-foot-3, 320) has played in 29 career games with Denver (2015-16) and Tennessee (2018) and had 11 tackles, one pass defensed and one quarterback hit. He was on the Broncos practice squad in 2020 after spending training camp with the Patriots. During his NFL career, Kilgo has been on the practice squads of the Patriots, Jaguars, Texans, Titans and Lions.

The 29-year old Kilgo entered the league with Denver as a sixth-round selection (203rd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Maryland. As a rookie in 2015, Kilgo was on the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50.

Kilgo will wear #70 for the Cardinals, as he already has joined the team at training camp. The signing looks to provide the team depth for the foreseeable future throughout the preseason.

