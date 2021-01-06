Cardinals Sign Five Additional Players to Contracts for 2021

After signing 15 players to contracts for 2021 Tuesday, the Cardinals added another five Wednesday: guards Shaq Calhoun and Sean Harlow, wide receiver Rico Gafford, linebacker Shareef Miller and defensive tackle David Parry.

Calhoun (6-3, 310) started one game with Cincinnati this season after splitting the season between the Bengals practice squad and active roster. The 24-year-old Calhoun originally entered the NFL with Miami as an undrafted free agent from Mississippi State in 2019 and played in 10 games (seven starts) with the Dolphins as a rookie. While at Mississippi State, Calhoun played in 48 games (36 starts), including starting all 13 games at guard as a senior in 2018.

Gafford (5-10, 185) played in eight games with the Raiders over the past three seasons and had two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. He played in three games with Las Vegas in 2020 after splitting time between the Raiders active roster and practice squad. The 24-year-old Gafford entered the league with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2018 from Wyoming and joined the Raiders following training camp. He entered the NFL as a defensive back before switching to wide receiver with the Raiders.

Harlow (6-4, 303) entered the league with the Falcons as a fourth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft from Oregon State. He spent the 2020 season on the Falcons practice squad after previously playing in one game with Atlanta in 2019. The 25-year-old Harlow spent his rookie season on Atlanta’s active roster but didn’t play in any games and was on the Falcons and Colts practice squads in 2018. He started 37 games at Oregon State and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection as a senior in 2016.

Miller (6-4, 254) was drafted by Philadelphia in the fourth round (138th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from Penn State. He appeared in one game with the Eagles as a rookie after spending the entire season on Philadelphia’s active roster. The 23-year-old Miller split time in 2020 between the Eagles and Panthers practice squads. While at Penn State, Miller appeared in 40 games and had 100 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 31.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his collegiate career.

Parry (6-2, 317) has appeared in 36 career games (32 starts). He has 83 tackles (52 solo), five sacks, and nine tackles for loss while playing for Indianapolis (2015-16), New Orleans (2017) and Minnesota (2018). He entered the league with the Colts as a fifth-round selection (151st overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft from Stanford and started all 32 games with Indianapolis in his first two seasons. The 28-year-old Parry has also spent time with the Patriots during his NFL career.