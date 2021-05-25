Cardinals Sign Former Chiefs Tight End Ross Travis

Ross Travis made his NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, and he will join the Cardinals tight ends room.

The Arizona Cardinals added depth to the tight-ends room Tuesday, announcing that they signed Ross Travis. The move gives the Cardinals seven tight ends on the roster, three of whom are rookies.

Travis has 25 NFL games under his belt and seven starts since he made his debut in Week 1 of the 2016 season. He started out on the Kansas City Chiefs and also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and most recently on the New York Jets during the 2020 season. Last year, he played in only one game and had 10 total snaps, seven of which were on special teams. He was inactive for six games and became an unrestricted free agent in March.

Uniquely, Travis never played football in college. He attended Penn State as a basketball player, playing in over 130 games for the Nittany Lions. The Chiefs added the 6-foot-7, 250-pound former high-school football player to their expanded offseason roster ahead of the 2015 season. He eventually got cut, but signed to the practice squad.

Travis has spent his career on practice squads, fighting to be elevated. He has played in just four games since 2017. The 28-year-old has 14 receptions on 29 targets for 142 yards in his career. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass, but has two fumbles.

With his physical traits and the Cardinals lack of experience at the position, Arizona is throwing another hat into the ring for a chance to find a break-through talent.

The Cardinals lost 2020 standout tight end Dan Arnold to the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels are back, but both missed time last season due to injuries. Neither are under contract for next season, so the door is open for Travis or one of the rookie tight ends to find a role.