Cardinals Sign LB Bryson Young, Waive Five Players

The Cardinals cut five players and signed a new linebacker on Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals signed 2020 undrafted free-agent linebacker Bryson Young, the team announced Monday afternoon. Young spent training camp last season with the Atlanta Falcons before he was waived in August.

Previously, Young played four seasons at the University of Oregon. In 13 games in 2019, Young made 56 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.

The Cardinals needed to cut the roster down to 85 by Tuesday, and waived four players Monday morning. The team later let go linebacker Reggie Walker to make room for Young.

The other four Cardinals cuts were wide receiver Aleva Hifo, nose tackle Darius Kilgo, running back Ito Smith and wide receiver JoJo Ward.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella, who is on reserve/COVID-19, does not count on the roster. The team also has an international roster exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits.

Walker played one game for the Cardinals in 2020 after going undrafted out of Kansas State. He spent most of last season on the practice squad.

Hifo never played a game for Arizona, while Ward, Kilgo and Smith participated in Arizona's preseason opener last Friday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ward made three catches in his debut. He spent all of last season on the practice squad after he performed well in camp.

During Sunday's open practice, Ward took punt-return reps alongside recently added receiver Greg Dortch and rookie Rondale Moore. With Ward cut, the battle for the punt-return job appears to be down to two. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday that he is confident in Moore, but the situation is "fluid."

Kilgo made one tackle Friday. He has not played a regular-season game since 2018 with the Tennessee Titans.

Smith carried the ball twice for six yards in his Cardinals debut and had an 11-yard run in the fourth-quarter drive that led to the game-tying field goal. He received significant snaps last season with the Atlanta Falcons, rushing the ball 63 times for 268 yards. He also caught 17 passes.

With Smith gone, the Cardinals have five running backs, four of whom participated in Monday's practice as Jonathan Ward missed his second-straight day with an ankle issue suffered against the Cowboys.