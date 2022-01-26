Arizona Cardinals Nolan Cooney Reserve/Future Contract

The Cardinals have made another addition to their offseason roster with a reserve/future signing, but it’s not one of the players that didn’t sign last week after the season ended with the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Those practice-squad players had their contracts expire Tuesday: Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, running back Tavien Feaster, defensive linemen Jonathan Ledbetter and Josh Mauro and cornerback Kevin Peterson.

They, of course, can be signed with any team at any time, but the Cardinals did sign punter Nolan Cooney Tuesday. The Cardinals reported a visit from Cooney, but not a tryout.

Cooney, who punted one season at Syracuse, was an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2021. He was waived on Aug. 24 in the cutdown to 80 players after punting five times in two preseason games with a 44.0 average and 38.8 net. Four of his punts were for at least 44 yards with a long of 49, but a 37-yarder and 28 net on his final punt in the second preseason game against Jacksonville brought the numbers down.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder played three sports in high school in Rhode Island, but not football: basketball, baseball and soccer where he was a goalie.

When he was diagnosed with testicular cancer that had spread to his lungs during his junior year in high school, his father suggested participating in a kicking and punting camp during treatment.

He discovered he had an affinity for punting because of his soccer goalie experience, and then taught himself more watching YouTube videos after his treatments concluded. He hoped to play soccer and football in his senior year, but there was a local rule prohibiting it. He played soccer, but found kicking camps to attend wherever he could.

He had the chance to go to college and play baseball, but decided to play football in a post-grad year at Bridgton Academy in Maine, and then walked on at Syracuse.

Now, he will have another opportunity, presuming he makes it until training camp. Incumbent punter Andy Lee is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and will be 40 in August. For Cooney, it all traces back to the camp he attended while undergoing chemotherapy.

He told espn.com last summer, "People say everything happens for a reason. Who knows what would've happened if I hadn't really stumbled upon this during what would seem for a lot of people to be a tougher time (in my life)? But maybe it was the greatest thing to ever happen."

Another thing also happened. That local rule banning playing football and soccer? It was changed and many in East Greenwich, R.I., call it “the Nolan Cooney rule.”