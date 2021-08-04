Cardinals Sign Offensive Lineman Ryan Pope

The Cardinals add another body to the trenches on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of offensive lineman Ryan Pope.

Pope (6-7, 315) has spent time on the practice squads of the 49ers, Jaguars, and Packers after entering the league with Detroit in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Diego State.

The 24-year old was on the Packers practice squad in 2020 and spent part of this past offseason with the Broncos. While at San Diego State, Pope played in 36 games in three seasons (2016-18) and was named second-team All-Mountain West as a senior in 2018 after starting at both tackle spots.

With starting tackles D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum fully healthy, the move from Arizona appears to be a signing of depth as the dog days of training camp continue.

Offensive guard Justin Murray was a non-participant from practice on Wednesday, leaving usual tackle Josh Jones to step in his place. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not comment on Murray's status afterwards.

The Cardinals are set to play their first game of the preseason game on Friday, Aug 13 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.