Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

Cardinals Sign Offensive Lineman Ryan Pope

The Cardinals add another body to the trenches on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of offensive lineman Ryan Pope. 

Pope (6-7, 315) has spent time on the practice squads of the 49ers, Jaguars, and Packers after entering the league with Detroit in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Diego State. 

The 24-year old was on the Packers practice squad in 2020 and spent part of this past offseason with the Broncos. While at San Diego State, Pope played in 36 games in three seasons (2016-18) and was named second-team All-Mountain West as a senior in 2018 after starting at both tackle spots.

With starting tackles D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum fully healthy, the move from Arizona appears to be a signing of depth as the dog days of training camp continue. 

Offensive guard Justin Murray was a non-participant from practice on Wednesday, leaving usual tackle Josh Jones to step in his place. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not comment on Murray's status afterwards. 

The Cardinals are set to play their first game of the preseason game on Friday, Aug 13 at home against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Cardinals Helmet
News

Cardinals Sign Offensive Lineman Ryan Pope

STate Farm Stadium
News

Cards Camp Notebook: Receiver Depth Being Tested Early

Cards Camp
News

Two Cardinals Preseason Games to Air on 12 News KPNX-TV

Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremonies
News

Pro Football Hall of Fame Weekend Here

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray (71) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
News

The Time is Now for Justin Murray to Win Starting Spot at Right Guard

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Shawn Williams Passes Physical

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals Pleased to Welcome Corey Peters Back

Leki Fotu
News

Cards Camp Notebook: Cardinals Receive Visit from Roger Goodell