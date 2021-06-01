Punter Tyler Newsome Signed Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Newsome defied the odds to come back from injuries suffered in a car accident to punt at Notre Dame, and he now hopes to win a job with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals offseason roster is now at 90 again after the signing of punter Tyler Newsome.

Andy Lee, who has been with the Cardinals since 2017, signed a 1-year contract in the offseason and will be 39 on Aug. 11.

The 6-foot-3, 219-pound Newsome, who bench-pressed 225 pounds a stunning 30 times at his 2019 Pro Day, punted at Notre Dame before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019.

He was waived in the cutdown to 53 players on Aug. 31 and then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on April 13, 2020. However, at the beginning of training camps, as many teams reduced their rosters to 80 players, Newsome was waived on July 29.

During his four years and 50 games at Notre Dame, Newsome punted 225 times for an average of 44.0 yards with a career long of 71. When his college career ended, he was the Fighting Irish career leader in punting average and single-game average. He had 72 punts of 50 yards or more and also dropped 75 punts inside the 20-yard line.

While a junior at Carrollton, Ga., High School in 2012, Newsome was involved in a significant car accident in May that left him in the hospital for 17 days after suffering a broken pelvis, fractured tailbone, ruptured spleen, broken ribs and a concussion.

Newsome once told strongofheart.nd.edu, "The first couple of days the doctor hinted and told me that I may not play football again. I looked him in the eye and I told him that he was wrong. I knew I would play again."

He did just that following numerous months of rehab after spending several weeks on crutches, and he now continues his quest to win a NFL job.