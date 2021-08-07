Cardinals Sign RB Ito Smith, Release Two Players

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of running back Ito Smith. Smith (5-9, 195) played 35 games with Atlanta the past three seasons (2018-20) after being drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round (126th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi.

With the Falcons, the 25-year old Smith ran for 689 yards and six touchdowns on 175 carries and also had 55 receptions for 314 yards. He rushed for 268 yards and one touchdown and had 75 receiving yards in 14 games last season with the Falcons.

Subsequently, the team announced the departures of running back Khalfani Muhammad and cornerback Lorenzo Burns.

Muhammad, drafted in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, has bounced up and down from a handful of rosters since entering the league, including stays with the Titans, Patriots, Broncos and Vikings.

This was Muhammad's second stint in Arizona, who spent nearly a month on the team's practice squad last season. After spending some time in Minnesota following his release, Muhammad signed a futures/reserve contract with the Cardinals in early January of 2021.

Burns was activated off the Reserve/COVID list just two days prior to his release. Burns signed with the team on May 13, and was placed on the list July 23. The undrafted rookie free agent is a local product from the University of Arizona.