Cardinals Sign TE Stephen Anderson, Host RB Darrel Williams

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals welcomed another addition to the roster.

The Cardinals announced the signing of tight end Stephen Anderson to a one-year deal, with no financial terms available at the time of the signing.

Arizona also hosted running back Darrel Williams for a visit. Williams had 1,010 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns for Kansas City last season.

Anderson initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Houston Texans shortly following the draft. He spent two full seasons with Houston as their third-string tight end, playing in a total of 28 games (five starts) and caught 36 passes for 435 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch.

He also played no less than 26% of special-teams snaps with the Texans.

After being waived by the Texans prior to the start of the season, Anderson joined the New England Patriots' practice squad in 2018, eventually winning Super Bowl LIII after being promoted to the active roster in early January.

After being waived again by New England, Anderson eventually find his home in Los Angeles, as he spent the previous three seasons with the Chargers.

During that time, Anderson caught 24 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown. He played 66% of special-teams snaps in 2020 and 52% in 2021.

The Cardinals welcome Anderson to a depth chart that features Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams as the top two at the position. Darrell Daniels and Demetrius Harris remain unsigned unrestricted free agents.

While Anderson is likely to factor into special teams for Arizona, his role as a tight end may see a bump in importance (especially early in the season) depending on how Williams is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 5 of last season.

The Cardinals are slated to start their voluntary strength and conditioning program on April. 19.