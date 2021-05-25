Two Additional Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks Sign

With the signing of draft picks Victor Dimukeje and Tay Gowan, the Arizona Cardinals are left with two choices to sign.

Five down, two to go.

The Cardinals concluded the signings of their Day-3 draft picks Tuesday when two sixth-round choices put their signatures on contracts: linebacker Victor Dimukeje (210 overall) and cornerback Tay Gowan (223).

That follows the signing last week of cornerback Marco Wilson (fourth round), safety James Wiggins (seventh) and center Michal Menet (seventh).

With seven choices in the draft, only two players remain unsigned: first-round linebacker Zaven Collins and second-round wide receiver Rondale Moore.

As of Tuesday, 151 of the league’s 259 draft choices have signed contracts, but of that total there were only 27 in the first three rounds: 10 in Round 1, 13 in Round 2 and four in Round 3.

From the fourth through the seventh rounds, 124 of the 154 drafted players have signed.

While the terms of the contracts for Dimukeje and Gowan aren’t known officially, other signed players can narrow it down.

Picked one spot ahead of Dimukeje was Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Camp, while Cleveland Browns wide receiver Demetric Felton was selected one slot after him.

Camp’s four-year deal is wirth $3,644,292 with a $164,292 signing bonus.

Felton’s contract is worth $3,641,144 including a signing bonus of $161,144.

Dimukeje’s deal is expected to land somewhere in between those two where the difference is only $3,148.

Because the Cardinals selected Gowan with a compensatory choice, his contract can be predicted exactly because seven of the signed compensatory picks at the end of the sixth round have all received the same deal: $3,610,704 with a signing bonus of $130,704.