AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Cardinals Rookie Isaiah Simmons Won't Alter Goals Despite Bizarre Offseason

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simons did not get a normal minicamp, OTAs or the ability to even meet his new teammates before what now serves as training camp got underway this week. 

The circumstances he has to navigate through as a rookie have no guide, but that doesn't mean his personal standards have been lowered. He addressed his mindset entering the season on a Zoom press conference Wednesday.

“I’m not going to adjust my personal goals just because we're having a little adversity with this whole pandemic," Simmons said. "It's either;  I'm going to achieve my goals or not at the end of the day,  so I don't feel like I should lower my expectations or my standards for myself."

Simmons said his primary goal is to make as much of an impact with the Cardinals as he can. He feels that if he does his job, then other accolades will take care of themselves. 

Despite the uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic, Simmons seems enthusiastic about taking on that challenge. It's his first experience as an NFL player, something he's dreamed of becoming since he was a youngster growing up. 

When he signed his rookie contract with Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill virtually present (Zoom), he told a story about a letter he wrote when he was in fifth grade saying he would make it to the NFL. 

He acknowledged that it is difficult not knowing the ropes of the pros, but also that everyone who’s entering the league is navigating the same waters. 

So, he had to make sure he was ready physically for when the time came to put on a Cardinals uniform.

"Before I got to Arizona, I had the luxury of having my own personal trainer," Simmons said. "So, he and I were going at it pretty hard for a very long time just making sure I stay ready so I never had to get ready. 

"The game at this level, it all comes down to mental. So if I'm mentally sharp, I know that the physical part will always be there."

Now that he’s in camp, Simmons has been able to find a routine with the team and not just on the computer screen.

"This is really nice to finally be able to come back in the building and put faces with names and whatnot," Simmons said. "Just good to see everybody in person."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Isaiah Simmons Playing Inside Linebacker in Training Camp

Arizona Cardinals rookie Isaiah Simmons is playing inside linebacker in training camp.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons Fine with Pandemic Protocols

Maturity of Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons shines through as he talks about being smart off the field

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins Makes Top 10 on NFL Top 100

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was voted as the eighth-best player in football by 970 NFL players.

Alex Weiner

by

MasonKern

Isaiah Simmons Reflects on Contract Signing

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons describes the emotions of signing his first NFL contract Saturday.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Kliff Kingsbury 'Thrilled' for Full Return of Patrick Peterson

After being suspended for the first six games last season, Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is set to return for the full year in 2020.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Kliff Kingsbury Expects a Leap from Kyler Murray Amid Unprecedented Offseason

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes a leap is coming from quarterback Kyler Murray despite odd NFL offseason.

Alex Weiner

by

MasonKern

Chandler Jones Achieves Career Best Ranking in NFL Top 100

Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones appeared on NFL Network's release of the top 100 players in the NFL Tuesday.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Kliff Kingsbury Impressed by Fitzgerald's Practices

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows how Larry Fitzgerald has been so good so long.

Alex Weiner

by

MasonKern

Depth on OLine Excites Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Excited About His Team’s Offensive Linem Health of T Marcus Gilbert Entering Training Camp

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals, NFL Players Banned from Several Activities

Arizona Cardinals and All NFL Players Given Specific List of Activities They Must Avoid Away from the Team Facility

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern