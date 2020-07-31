Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simons did not get a normal minicamp, OTAs or the ability to even meet his new teammates before what now serves as training camp got underway this week.

The circumstances he has to navigate through as a rookie have no guide, but that doesn't mean his personal standards have been lowered. He addressed his mindset entering the season on a Zoom press conference Wednesday.

“I’m not going to adjust my personal goals just because we're having a little adversity with this whole pandemic," Simmons said. "It's either; I'm going to achieve my goals or not at the end of the day, so I don't feel like I should lower my expectations or my standards for myself."

Simmons said his primary goal is to make as much of an impact with the Cardinals as he can. He feels that if he does his job, then other accolades will take care of themselves.

Despite the uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic, Simmons seems enthusiastic about taking on that challenge. It's his first experience as an NFL player, something he's dreamed of becoming since he was a youngster growing up.

When he signed his rookie contract with Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill virtually present (Zoom), he told a story about a letter he wrote when he was in fifth grade saying he would make it to the NFL.

He acknowledged that it is difficult not knowing the ropes of the pros, but also that everyone who’s entering the league is navigating the same waters.

So, he had to make sure he was ready physically for when the time came to put on a Cardinals uniform.

"Before I got to Arizona, I had the luxury of having my own personal trainer," Simmons said. "So, he and I were going at it pretty hard for a very long time just making sure I stay ready so I never had to get ready.

"The game at this level, it all comes down to mental. So if I'm mentally sharp, I know that the physical part will always be there."

Now that he’s in camp, Simmons has been able to find a routine with the team and not just on the computer screen.

"This is really nice to finally be able to come back in the building and put faces with names and whatnot," Simmons said. "Just good to see everybody in person."