Arizona Cardinals Slash COVID List to Three

Cardinals Slash COVID List from Nine to Three

With six players being activated from COVID-19 reserve, the Cardinals are no longer the NFL team with the most players on the list.
And then there were three.

Just like that, the Cardinals reduced the numbers of their players on reserve/COVIOD-19 from nine to three and are no longer the team with the most in the league on the list.

That was the result when center Rodney Hudson, left guard Justin Pugh, right tackle Kelvin Beachum and wide receivers Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney were all activated Monday.

All five were deemed high-risk contacts last week and were eligible to return to practice after five days, provided they had no positive tests or symptoms.

The Cardinals still have three players on reserve/COVID-19: rookie cornerback Lorenzo Burns, guard Shaq Calhioun and wide receiver Rico Gafford.

Burns tested positive during the week when rookies reported and was placed on reserve July 23. He has now been on for 11 days, one more than the 10-day minimum.

Calhoun and Gafford tested positive and were placed on reserve July 28. It is believed the six players activated Monday – three offensive linemen and three wide receivers were close contacts to the player in their position group.

Through Monday, since training camps opened, 79 players league-wide have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. There were four players added Monday, but it is yet unknown how many were positive tests or high-risk contacts. Entering Monday, there had been 56 positive tests and 19 players sidelined as high-risk contacts. The 75 players missed a total of 432 days of training camp.

Of the 75, 21 have been activated and one, Raiders running back Theo Riddick, retired.

Washington currently leads the league with seven players on reserve, followed by Jacksonville, Miami and Minnesota with four. The remainder of the teams have three or fewer. Jacksonville is down from six and Miami from five.

Eight teams have no players on COVID reserve, including the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay, which had one earlier. The others are Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
