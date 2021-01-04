Surprises Among Cardinals Snap Counts Against Rams

Arizona Cardinals Tanner Vallejo played 64 snaps Sunday, second most among linebackers; KeeSean Johnson played more snaps than any wide receiver.

In the last regular-season look at the snap counts from a game, one number almost jumps off the page. And it’s not of any individual. It’s the 53 snaps the offense participated in against the Rams in a game that resulted in only seven points and 214 total yards.

Most notable was that wide receiver KeeSean Johnson played the most snaps in his position group with 49 to 48 for DeAndre Hopkins. In addition, with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk not playing, Trent Sherfield played 41 snaps and Andy Isabella only three.

Sherfield tied Hopkins for the team lead with four receptions and out-gained Hopkins 44-35.

Also odd is that running back Jonathan Ward scored on an 11-yard shovel pass for the team’s only touchdown with 10:09 remaining in the first quarter. He never got onto the field for another offensive snap after playing three in Week 5 against the N.Y. Jets.

Defensively, inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo played 64 of 73 snaps as starter Jordan Hicks played only 18 before a neck injury knocked him out of the game. Vallejo, who also played 16 special-teams snaps, led the Cardinals with 12 tackles (nine solo) and had a sack. Meanwhile, Isaiah Simmons ended his rookie season playing only 25 snaps.

CHARTING THE SNAPS:

OFFENSE (53)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; LG Justin Pugh; C Mason Cole; RG Justin Murray; RT Kelvin Beachum 53

Wide receivers: KeeSean Johnson 49; DeAndre Hopkins 48; Trent Sherfield 41; Andy Isabella 3

Tight ends: Dan Arnold 32; Maxx Williams 27; Darrell Daniels 11

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 29; Chase Edmonds 21; D.J. Foster 3; Jonathan Ward 1

Quarterbacks: Chris Streveler 28; Kyler Murray 25

DEFENSE (73)

Defensive linemen: DT Zach Allen 62; NT Angelo Blackson 31; DT Stacy McGee 29; NT Domata Peko Sr. 27; NT Rashard Lawrence 25; DT Leki Fotu 20

Linebackers: OLB Haason Reddick 73; ILB Tanner Vallejo 64; OLB Markus Golden 52; ILB De’Vondre Campbell 42; OLB Devon Kennard 26; ILB Isaiah Simmons 25; ILB Jordan Hicks 18; ILB Ezekiel Turner 2

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson 73; S Budda Baker 71; S Jalen Thompson 63; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 53; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 46; CB Kevin Peterson 1

SPECIAL TEAMS (25)

LB Ezekiel Turner 23; TE Seth DeValve 18; S Charles Washington; D.J. Foster 17; LB Tanner Vallejo; WR Trent Sherfield; S Deionte Thompson 16; RB Jonathan Ward; LB Terrance Smith 12; TEs Dan Arnold; Darrell Daniels; LB DeVondre Campbell 11; CB Kevin Peterson 10; CB Byron Murphy Jr.; P Andy Lee 9; CB Patrick Peterson; LB Isaiah Simmons; LS Aaron Brewer 8; DT Zach Allen 5; DT Angelo Blackson; LB Markus Golden; K Mike Nugent 4; NT Rashard Lawrence 3; Ts D.J. Humphries; Kelvin Beachum; Josh Jones; Gs J.R. Sweezy; Justin Murray; Justin Pugh; Max Garcia; C Mason Cole 2; WR Andy Isabella; NT Domata Peko Sr.; S Budda Baker; LB Haason Reddick; CB Dre Kirkpatrick; DTs Stacy McGee; Leki Fotu 1