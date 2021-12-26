Arizona Cardinals: Snap Counts Against Colts

RB Chase Edmonds played 92% of the snaps against the Colts, while LB Isaiah Simmons was on the field for only 57%.

Last week, I addressed “The Case of the Disappearing Zaven Collins.”

During the week, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, “Right now, he's helping Jeff (special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers) on teams, and he's a backup for us right now. The problem with Zaven right now is he's a backup mike and a backup mole and Hicksie’s (Jordan Hicks) the Mike and Isaiah's (Simmons) playing the mole right now. So he's a backup for us right now. To put him on the field, someone has to leave.

“And right now, we got 11 guys that we feel good about. So to put Zaven out there as a starter right now, who leaves? And that's the problem. So right now, he's still going, he's fine. He's in a good place and he's waiting for a turn to play. But right now, he's a backup.”

Saturday night, he wasn’t even that. With Simmons playing only 57% of the snaps (perhaps because of a shoulder injury), Collins still didn’t see the field on defense, which has been the case for the last three games.

The player who did was Joe Walker, who played the 30 snaps Simmons didn’t.

Other snapshots: Cornerback Marco Wilson, who suffered a shoulder injury in the final minute of the second quarter, played 39% of the snaps. With Robert Alford on reserve/injured, that forced Antonio Hamilton onto the field for 81% of the snaps and Kevin Peterson for 34%. It showed. Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18-of-28 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Four Colts wide receivers accounted for 20 of the 28 targets for 14 receptions, 170 yards and the two scores.

Meanwhile, A.J. Green played the most snaps of any Cardinals wide receiver, edging Christian Kirk 56-55. However, Green was targeted only three times and had one reception. Of the 39 targets in the game, tight end Zach Ertz had 13 followed by Kirk and running back Chase Edmonds with nine.

Antoine Wesley with four was the only other wide receiver with a target. Edmonds had 25 touches and played all but five snaps (92%) with James Conner inactive.

Notably, Colts workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor was spelled at times, playing 79% and was off the field for 15 snaps.

Finally, just wondering: Before Saturday night, when was quarterback Colt McCoy the holder in a game? On any level?

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (65 snaps, 15 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 65/100

Did not play: Colt McCoy. Inactive: Trace McSorley

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 60/92; Jonathan Ward 9/14

Inactive: James Conner. Did not play: Eno Benjamin (also did not play any snaps on special teams)

Wide receivers: A.J. Green 56/86; Christian Kirk 55/85; Antoine Wesley 50/77; Andy Isabella 5/8

Did not play: WR Greg Dortch. Inactive: Rondale Moore. Reserve/injured: DeAndre Hopkins

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 63/97; Demetrius Harris 21/32; Darrell Daniels 6/9

Reserve/injured: Maxx Williams

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Max Garcia, RG Josh Jones, RT Kelvin Beachum 65/100

Did not play: G Sean Harlow; T Josh Miles; C Marcus Henry (also did not play any snaps on special teams). Reserve/COVID-19: C Rodney Hudson. Reserve/injured: G/T Justin Murray

DEFENSE (70 snaps, 20 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 51/73; DT Leki Fotu 40/57; NT Corey Peters 38/54; NT Rashard Lawrence 22/31; DE Michael Dogbe 18/26; DT Josh Mauro 8/11

Inactive: DT Jordan Phillips; DT Zach Kerr. Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 70/100; OLB Chandler Jones 62/89; OLB Markus Golden 51/73; ILB Isaiah Simmons 40/57; ILB Joe Walker 30/43; OLB Devon Kennard 17/24; OLB Dennis Gardeck 7/10

Did not play: ILB Zaven Collins; OLB Victor Dimukeje. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts; ILB Tanner Vallejo

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Budda Baker 70/100; S Jalen Thompson 66/94; CB Antonio Hamilton 57/81; CB Marco Wilson 27/39; CB Kevin Peterson 24/34; S Deionte Thompson 2/3

Did not play: S Chris Banjo; S Charles Washington. Inactive: CB Breon Borders. Reserve/injured: CB Robert Alford; S James Wiggins

SPECIAL TEAMS (25 snaps, 37 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck, Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo 19/79; S Charles Washington 15/62; RB Jonathan Ward, LB Zaven Collins, LB Victor Dimukeje 14/58; S Deionte Thompson 13/54; TE Demetrius Harris 11/46; DT Leki Fotu, CB Kevin Peterson 10/42; K Matt Prater, S Jalen Thompson 9/38; LS Aaron Brewer, TE Darrell Daniels 6/25; P/H Ryan Winslow, KR Greg Dortch, T D.J. Humphries, T Kelvin Beachum, T Josh Miles, G Josh Jones, G Justin Pugh, G Sean Harlow, DE Zach Allen, NT Rashard Lawrence, LB Jordan Hicks 5/21; DT Josh Mauro 4/17; KR Christian Kirk, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Antonio Hamilton, S Budda Baker 3/13; H Colt McCoy, CB Marco Wilson 2/8; LB Chandler Jones ¼