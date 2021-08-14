Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts from Game Against Dallas

In Friday night’s game against Dallas, 33 Cardinals played on offense and defense, while 49 played at least one snap on special teams.

It’s always a parade of players on the field for spurts during the preseason and that was surely the case when the Cardinals played the Cowboys Friday night.

Starters don’t play much, if at all, and those with minor injuries won’t get playing time when they sometimes would in the regular season.

The Cardinals had 20 players that did not play against Dallas by a coach decision including quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker.

At practice Tuesday, the Cardinals had five healthy defensive linemen participating in team drills and one, Leki Fotu, was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday.

Off the street came Josh Mauro, Jack Crawford and Margus Hunt, three players that had not been with any team the entire offseason or training camp. Those three led the linemen in snaps as Crawford had 40, Hunt 37 and Mauro 28. David Parry also had 28.

Notably, rookie linebacker Victor Dimukeje led his position group with 55 snaps (75 percent) and he also tied for sixth in special-teams snaps with 12.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks played 11 snaps as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph unveiled a much-discussed alignment that had Hick and Zaven Collins on the inside and Isaiah Simmons on the outside. Collins played 23 snaps and Simmons 14.

Like the three defensive linemen, tight end Demetrius Harris signed in time for Wednesday’s practice and played the second-most snaps at the position with 21.

During the game, running back Jonathan Ward (ankle) and safety Chris Banjo (hamstring) left with injuries and did not return.

The NFL has adjusted the schedule of roster cuts this summer with teams having to reduce to 85 players from 90 by Tuesday. The following Tuesday (Aug. 24), rosters will be cut to 80 and then 53 on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

OFFENSE (70 snaps, 33 players)

Quarterbacks: Chris Streveler 48/69; Colt McCoy 22/31.

Did not play: Kyler Murray

Running backs: Jonathan Ward 23/33; Eno Benjamin 19/27; Tavien Feaster 14/20; Chase Edmonds 11/16; Ito Smith 6/9.

Did not play: James Conner (Reserve/COVID-19)

Wide receivers: KeeSean Johnson 53/76; Andre Baccellia 48/69; A.J. Richardson 34/49; Rondale Moore 23/33; Greg Dortch, JoJo Ward 16/23; Rico Gafford 8/11; Christian Kirk 7/10

Did not play: DeAndre Hopkins; A.J. Green; Andy Isabella (Reserve/COVID-19); Antoine Wesley; Aleva Hifo

Tight ends: Ross Travis 32/46; Demetrius Harris 21/30; Ian Bunting 8/11; Maxx Williams 7/10; Bernhard Seikovits 4/6

Did not play: Darrell Daniels (Reserve/COVID-19)

Offensive linemen: T Joshua Miles 54/77; C/G Marcus Henry 44/63; T Koda Martin 38/54; G Sean Harlow 38/54; C/G Max Garcia 38/54; G Josh Jones 26/37; T Kelvin Beachum, T D.J. Humphries, C Rodney Hudson, G Justin Pugh, G Shaq Calhoun, C Michal Menet, G Brandon Bowen 16/23

Did not play: G Justin Murray; G Brian Winters

DEFENSE (73 snaps, 33 players)

Defensive linemen: DT Jack Crawford 40/55; DE Margus Hunt 37/51; NT David Parry, DE Josh Mauro 28/38; DT Cam Murray 23/32; DE Michael Dogbe 15/21; NT Darius Kilgo 12/16

Did not play: DE J.J. Watt (PUP); NT Rashard Lawrence; DT Jordan Phillips; DE Zach Allen; NT Corey Peters; DT Leki Fotu (Reserve/COVID-19)

Linebackers: OLB Victor Dimukeje 55/75; OLB Kylie Fitts 30/41; ILB Evan Weaver, ILB Terrance Smith, ILB Tanner Vallejo, ILB Ezekiel Turner 25/34; ILB Zaven Collins 23/32; OLB Reggie Walker 18/25; OLB Jamell Garcia-Williams 15/21; ILB Isaiah Simmons, OLB Devon Kennard, OLB Markus Golden 14/19; ILB Jordan Hicks 11/15

Did not play: OLB Chandler Jones; OLB Dennis Gardeck (PUP)

Defensive backs: S Deionte Thompson 51/70; CB Jace Whittaker 43/59; CB Marco Wilson 35/48; CB Tay Gowan 34/47; CB Daryl Worley 33/45; S Shawn Williams 32/44; S Chris Banjo 30/41; S James Wiggins 29/40; CB Picasso Nelson 29/40; S Jalen Thompson, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Robert Alford 4/5; CB Malcolm Butler 1/1

Did not play: S Budda Baker, S Charles Washington (Reserve/COVID-19)

SPECIAL TEAMS (26 snaps, 49 players)