Cardinals Snap Counts Against San Francisco Saturday

Left guard Justin Pugh played all the snaps and J.R. Sweezy just one in Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals offensive line rotation took the day off Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Justin Pugh returned and played all 82 snaps at left guard as did Justin Murray at right guard. Murray had been splitting snaps with J.R. Sweezy, but Sweezy played only one snap.

Center Mason Cole played the entire game with Lamont Gaillard unavailable as he navigates the COVID-19 protocols following his return to the team after becoming a father Dec. 18.

At running back, Chase Edmonds played only 16 snaps after suffering a hip injury. That forced Kenyan Drake to play 52 and D.J. Foster 17.

On defense, tackle Zach Allen had a busy day, playing 49 of the team’s 56 snaps, but had only two tackles.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was active, but did not play, resulting in Patrick Peterson and Byron Murphy Jr. playing 55 of 56 snaps and Kevin Peterson playing 19.

CHARTING THE SNAPS:

OFFENSE (82)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; LG Justin Pugh; C Mason Cole; RG Justin Murray; RT Kelvin Beachum 82; G J.R. Sweezy 1

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 75; Larry Fitzgerald 71; Christian Kirk 68; KeeSean Johnson 20; Trent Sherfield 5

Tight ends: Dan Arnold 36; Darrell Daniels 30; Seth DeValve 19

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 52; D.J. Foster 17; Chase Edmonds 16

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 82

DEFENSE (56)

Defensive linemen: DT Zach Allen 49; NT Angelo Blackson 33; NT Domata Peko Sr. 28; DT Leki Fotu 24; NT Rashard Lawrence 16

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 56; OLB Haason Reddick 50; ILB De’Vondre Campbell 40; OLB Markus Golden 39; ILB Isaiah Simmons 21; OLB Devon Kennard 17; OLB Kylie Fitts 8

Defensive backs: S Budda Baker 56; CBs Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy Jr. 55; S Chris Banjo 46; CB Kevin Peterson 19; S Deionte Thompson 4

SPECIAL TEAMS (24)

LBs Tanner Vallejo, Ezekiel Turner 20—WR Trent Sherfield; S Charles Washington 15—RB D.J Foster 14—LB Terrance Smith; S Deionte Thompson; RB Jonathan Ward 11 —CB Byron Murphy Jr. 10—S Chris Banjo; CB Kevin Peterson; LBs Isaiah Simmons, Kylie Fitts; TE Seth DeValve 9—LB Jordan Hicks; DTs Zach Allen, Angelo Blackson; NT Domata Peko Sr. 7—K Mike Nugent; LS Aaron Brewer; P Andy Lee 6—LB Markus Golden; CB Patrick Peterson; PR Christian Kirk 5—TE Dan Arnold 5; WR KeeSean Johnson 4—Ts D.J. Humphries; Kelvin Beachum; Josh Jones; Gs J.R. Sweezy; Justin Murray; Justin Pugh; Max Garcia; C Mason Cole; S Budda Baker; LBs Haason Reddick, DeVondre Campbell 2