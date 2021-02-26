Arizona Cardinals Starting Center Job an 'Open Competition'

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler opened up about needed improvement at center.

One of the most consequential plays of the Arizona Cardinals 2020 season happened on their first offensive drive in Week 17.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Morgan Fox, who started in place of the injured Michael Brockers, brushed past Cardinals center Mason Cole to reach quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray tried to step away from the oncoming rush, but Fox took him down and landed on the quarterback's ankle, sidelining him for over two quarters. The Rams won the game, and the Cardinals season ended.

As the Cardinals front office and coaching staff evaluates the roster ahead of March 17, when free agency starts, and two months before the draft, center is a spot in need of a decision.

"The center position, overall, I think needs to take the next step, to get better, and to get better to help our offense," run game coordinator and offensive line coach Sean Kugler said Thursday.

"That starts with myself evaluating, coaching those guys. It starts with those guys individually, and if we add somebody, they're going to be right in the mix. "

Cole, 24, started 14 games last year, taking over for the veteran A.Q. Shipley, who was not re-signed as an unrestricted free agent.

Lamont Gaillard, 25, started the two games Cole missed due to an early-season hamstring injury.

Cole struggled to push the defensive line forward on run protection and added to Arizona's penalty problem. The Cardinals led the league in flags, and Cole had four false starts. No other center had more than two, according to The Football Database.

Kugler said the two centers are hard-working players, and he believes they will continue to improve into next year.

"Center position last year had its ups and downs," Kugler acknowledged. "Those guys at times played extremely well. At times, those guys; they struggled. Both are young players."

However, being young does not prevent Arizona from looking at the center market to find someone more proven.

SI.com's free-agent big board ranks four centers among the top-40 free agents: Corey Linsley (Packers), David Andrews (Patriots), Austin Reiter (Chiefs) and Alex Mack (Falcons).

SI's draft board evaluates several center prospects as Round 2-3 players, and Arizona has their picks in those two rounds this year.

Cole has one year left on his rookie deal and Gaillard has two. According to Spotrac.com, Cole is set to make $2.4 million in 2021 and Gaillard just under $900,000. Cole's dead cap hit would be just south of $200,000.



There could be some options for general manager Steve Keim to improve Kugler's unit.

"We'll always try to look to make sure that we've got the best five out there," Kugler said. "If that means bringing in somebody, that's not out of the possibility.

"It's going to be open competition. The best guy's going to win that job."