Cardinals Still Facing Disrespect from National Media

No matter what, the Arizona Cardinals will always have doubters until a Lombardi Trophy appears in the team's facility.

The Arizona Cardinals are currently 10-2, owning the league's best record.

They're currently playing some of the NFL's best football in a year where it feels as if parity is at an all-time high.

Despite losing defensive end J.J. Watt, Arizona's defense has stepped up in major ways. The Cardinals are fifth in yards allowed per game (318.8), fourth in points allowed per game (18.7) and tied for fourth in total sacks (32) while also ranking second in turnover differential (plus-12)

Arizona also had to brave the storm without quarterback Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, who both missed time due to injury. With Colt McCoy leading the way at quarterback, Arizona went 2-1 in their three games without Murray and Hopkins.

Murray returned in glorious fashion, scoring a total of four touchdowns in a convincing win in Chicago. His play has warranted MVP talk, and at minimum, it's deserved.

"As far as being mentioned with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, those type of guys, those are the guys you look up to, the best to have ever played the game," Murray said on Thursday to reporters.

"It's definitely an honor. Hopefully we can keep playing at a high level."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of his staff have elevated themselves this season, getting the most out of a team that has dominated an NFC West division that was picked as the toughest in all of football prior to the season, with little hope given to Arizona.

In fact, Kingsbury was one of the leaders in preseason bets in sportsbooks as to which coach would be fired first.

Yet with five games left on the schedule, the Cardinals have presented a body of work that should at worst command respect from national media members across the country.

At least, you would think.

Earlier this week, former NFL receiver and current ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson appeared on NFL Live and spoke about the Cardinals' big picture.

"They are built to make a strong run in the playoffs," Johnson said. "The problem is the youth. How much experience do they have on that roster and coaching staff to understand what the playoffs are all about? These guys know what I'm talking about when you talk about the playoffs.

"The level intensifies, it goes up. When you think about teams like the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid, it took them a minute. They go to the playoffs, they lose. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Coach (Tony) Dungy, we go to the playoffs, we lose.

"Sean McVay most recently with the Rams, they go to the playoffs, they lose. You got to take some lumps before you can advance where they're trying to get to.

"Young teams just don't go to the Super Bowl. They're not handing out Super Bowl trophies like M&M's, no matter what anybody says. They are a very good football team, there is no question about it. But they haven't been to the playoffs yet."

Sure, Lombardi's aren't just handed out like M&M's. But when the Cardinals are dealing with Skittles, does it really matter?

Johnson's comments in particular about the youth on Arizona was an interesting route to take considering the team was chastised in the offseason for bringing on veterans such as center Rodney Hudson, receiver A.J. Green and of course Watt.

Retirement home jokes were made, which of course played well into Arizona being a notorious state for older folks to enjoy the weather in the winter.

However, after Arizona collapsed at the end of the season in 2020 to miss the playoffs, general manager Steve Keim knew veteran leadership was something needed on the roster.

That gamble has paid off quite well thus far. That's not Keim, Kingsbury, Murray or even us at AllCardinals talking, that's simply what the results say.

Sure, the Cardinals have little playoff experience as a collective whole. To Johnson's point, the playoffs are an entirely different animal than the regular season.

However, to completely dismiss one of the best teams at this point in the season feels a bit premature.

Arizona has a lot of work ahead, make no mistake. Yet they're not asking for anything to be handed to them. For such a young and inexperienced team, the adversity faced in the last calendar year has simply turned the Cardinals into a better team.

All they ask for is an opportunity, and they'll certainly get one to prove people like Johnson wrong when the playoffs begin.