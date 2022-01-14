Cardinals Still Looking for Red-Zone Answers Without Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals understand the need to fix their red-zone woes in the playoffs.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz bluntly said his team can and should be scoring touchdowns when it enters the red zone following Arizona's 38-30 loss to Seattle last Sunday.

The Cardinals scored one touchdown on three red-zone trips in Week 18, and they were stopped after reaching the 21-yard line on another drive. Ertz, who has postseason experience, said Arizona cannot settle for field goals and advance in the playoffs.

"I think the red zone is all about execution," Ertz said. "Windows get smaller, plays got to be made faster. Contested catches got to be there. Got to run the football. So it's just a combination of not executing in the run game or the pass game."

The Cardinals take on the Los Angels Rams from SoFi Stadium in the wild-card round on Monday.

They scored touchdowns on half of their red-zone trips or worse in each of their last six games.

The Cardinals had the 10th-worst red-zone conversion percentage in the NFL over the final three games at 44.4 % after having the seventh-highest clip during their 7-0 start at 68.8%.

"In the playoffs, you can't settle for field goals," Ertz stressed. "It's about scoring touchdowns, as many touchdowns as you can because you can't come up short and in that area."

A key difference between the beginning of the season and now is the absence of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

He had eight touchdowns in 10 games this season, and he drew a lot of attention to open up everyone else. Seven of the scores were in the red zone with four from in side the 10-yard line.

He will not play on Monday (knee).

The Cardinals will need their other targets to find space and make tough catches when they have opportunities.

"We still haven’t been scoring in the red zone like we need to, to really beat some of these top-tiered teams," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week. "(Hopkins) is a hard player to replace, one of the top players in the league, but we have some guys that we believe can do it. It’s just about being able to make plays at the right time.”

Wide receiver A.J. Green has the most red-zone targets on the team with 17, but only five were completed.

They'll also need quarterback Kyler Murray to be sharp.

Murray is completing only 51% of his red-zone throws and 42% inside the 10-yard line. He's had a pass inside the 10 batted down in each of the last two games. He is also one of only four quarterbacks that has had at least two interceptions in the red zone this season.

Between missed throws, catchable balls hitting the turf, sacks, penalties or miscommunications, this has been a team-wide issue.

Another difference is the running back depth. Chase Edmonds and James Conner were Arizona's 1-2 punch for eight weeks before both players dealt with injuries in the second half of the season.

Kingsbury called them both day-to-day on Thursday, although Edmonds (ribs/toe) said he is going to play and would be surprised if Conner (ribs) does not join him.

"It's been a while since me and JC have been able to share the field, both healthy," Edmonds said on Thursday. "That's such a crucial part for this offense . . I just feel like we really do certain things well and we feed off each other."

The duo has played only just one game together since Week 9.

Conner (ribs) scored 18 touchdowns this season (15 rushing) and has been nearly automatic from near the goal line.

He gets 57% of Arizona's rushes inside the 5-yard line and has scored 10 touchdowns on 16 carries from that area.

Edmonds is fourth in the league in yards before contact, as his ability to find and burst through holes has led to him gaining 5.1 yards per rush.

As a pass catcher and rusher, he could help Arizona get near the goal line for Conner.

The Cardinals have struggled to score from 5-15 yards out recently. Fifteen of their last 17 touchdowns were either from inside the 3-yard line or beyond the 16.

"People don't realize how hard it is to get down there and it's even harder to score," wide receiver Christian Kirk said this week. "So when we get down there, we just got to make sure that everybody's locked into what their job is, being patient and not trying to get it all on one play."

The Cardinals were able to put away LA early in Week 4 by finishing drives and the Rams did the same to Arizona in Week 14.

Similar to the discussion about the defense needing everyone to do their jobs to get stops, the offense needs to be on the same page to score when chances arrive.