Arizona Cardinals' Run Defense Issues

Amid the overall excellence, the Cardinals still have struggles defending the run.

Maybe, just maybe, I saw a game different than many did Sunday when the Cardinals defeated the Bears, 33-22.

Now, I’m not trying to bust everyone’s balloon after a day in which the Cardinals won their seventh consecutive road game with all by at least 10 points.

However, in victories, it’s commonplace to overlook some of the danger signs that have affected this team, especially on run defense.

You can be sure that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph watched the tape and once again saw too many issues with gap integrity and missed tackles.

Certainly, there hasn’t been much discussion of that afterward as I have heard far too many people label the defensive performance as “great.” Opportunistic? Sure. Great? Not quite yet.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks recognized it after the game when he said, “There were a couple of times when it was frustrating because we gave them opportunities with missed tackles and whatnot. So there's always something to correct.”

Yes, there were the four interceptions that all resulted in extraordinary field position and led to 23 of the team’s 33 points. Of course, two came on passes deflected by Chicago receivers, one that was tipped by linebacker Chandler Jones and the fourth on, yes, a great play by defensive end Zach Allen.

However, this was only the second road win in which the opponent reached 20 points (and, yes, it’s understood that in the first Rams game and on Sunday, the final touchdown came late in the fourth quarter). But they happened.

As did two other Bears touchdown drives that bled almost 15 minutes off the clock and totaled 152 yards on 26 plays with 13 first downs. Chicago’s last scoring drive traveled 75 yards on 12 plays with four first downs in only 3:38.

The 22 Bears points tied for their third-most this season.

And, as has been the case in numerous games, a running back did a lot of the damage. Sunday, it was David Montgomery, who rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries and added 51 yards on eight receptions. He had 19 touches for 103 yards in the Bears’ three touchdown drives and rushed for 64 yards on 14 attempts in the first half.

Entering Week 14, on a defense that ranks high in the NFL in several defensive categories, the run defense sticks out like a sore thumb to the tune of 113.7 yards per game (16th) and 4.7 yards per attempt (30th).

In six games this season, opposing running backs have totaled 100 yards or more. In six games, running backs have rushed for at least 60 yards at halftime and 70 or more yards in five games.

Significantly, that has been the case in the team’s two losses as well as the game against Minnesota when the Cardinals escaped with a victory when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired.

In that game, running back Dalvin Cook had 96 yards on 13 carries at halftime and finished with 131 yards on 22 runs. Green Bay backs AJ Dillon (11-59) and Aaron Jones (8-23) combined for 82 yards on 19 carries in the first half of the Packers’ Thursday night victory. They finished with 137 yards on 31 attempts, led by Dillon (16-for-78), who left tacklers in his wake throughout the game.

Finally, there was Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, who had 10 carries for 90 yards in the first half (Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah added 5-for-22). By game’s end, that trio had combined for 31 runs and 146 yards.

In wins over the Rams and Jacksonville, Jaguars runners combined for 132 yards on 23 rushes, while L.A. backs combined for 100 yards on 17 carries. The latter had 76 yards by halftime on only 12 attempts, but the big lead the Cardinals built limited the Rams’ rushing attempts in the second half.

When teams are able to run the ball and take time off the clock against the Cardinals, they can play keep-away from the offense.

For this team to get where it believes it can go, there has to be improvement for when the stakes are high down the stretch and in January playoff football.