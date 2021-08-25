Cardinals Striving for Offensive Improvement Ahead of Preseason Finale

With one game left in the preseason, the Arizona Cardinals look to make strides on offense after dismal Week 2 performance.

It's safe to say Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn't amused with his starting offense's performance in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday. Although his tone during Wednesday's press conference suggests maybe he was.

"I mean, all we had to do was move the ball about a yard forward and that was the improvement. We're not talking about much." Kingsbury joked with reporters Wednesday.

The Cardinals offense gained -1 net yards with their first-team unit out on the field, which included quarterback Kyler Murray going 1/4 on passing attempts while also being sacked twice.

Kingsbury went on to say Arizona has answered the bell during practice this week.

"They definitely were focused and understand what we want to be about. I think they responded well this week," Kingsbury said.

"It's a veteran group that understands. You don't have to go in and yell and scream at this group. You got people who are very prideful and played in great offenses for a long time. And that's how they approached it. They got back to work and have really executed at a high level this week."

One of those veteran leaders, receiver A.J. Green, knows what it takes to play at a high level. Green dominated the NFL for much of his 10-year stretch with the Bengals.

Green says he doesn't put much stock into the team's preseason performance, pointing out the team was missing a few offensive linemen and skill players during last week's game.

"You know how preseason is," Green said. "We just call stuff. We're not calling anything off scheme or anything like that. We're just calling basic stuff and they happened to be a great defense. We're not worried, this has been one of our best practice weeks."

With just one practice left before training camp breaks Thursday, the Cardinals look to fine-tune the intricacies of their offense prior to taking on the Saints in Saturday's final game of the preseason.

While Kingsbury says the team still isn't sure on how many snaps the starters will play in New Orleans, whatever culmination of players on the offensive side of the ball will look to put last week's performance behind them.

If their practice week has been any indication, the Cardinals' offense should show improvement, even if it's one yard at a time.