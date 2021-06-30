Cardinals Supplemental Draft History; Event Cancelled for Second Straight Year

Safety Jalen Thompson was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a junior at Washington State. However, the NCAA punished him for reportedly purchasing an over-the-counter supplement, not a steroid, and revoked the final year of his eligibility.

That's where the supplemental draft came in to play, an opportunity for players who lost college eligibility after that year's regular draft.

Teams send a bid for a player to the commissioner's office, and the highest bid is able to draft the player. The bids are in the form of a draft pick, where the team would have selected the player. The Arizona Cardinals bid a fifth-round pick for Thompson and selected him. In turn, the Cardinals lost a fifth-rounder in the next year's draft, which was 2020.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL will not be having a supplemental draft this year. This is the second consecutive season that the league has called it off, which is in its jurisdiction based on the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

Thompson was the last player taken in the supplemental draft.

This event does not usually result in a pick annually. Thompson was picked in 2019, there were two in 2018, but none from 2015-2017. Before that, 2012 was the last supplemental draft pick: wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The Cardinals have used it just once in franchise history, although they have employed several veterans who were previously supplemental picks.

Wide receiver Rob Moore was a first rounder in the 1990 supplemental draft taken by the New York Jets. The Cardinals acquired him in April of 1994 via a trade. They sent New York a first-round pick (which became Hugh Douglas), a fourth-rounder and running back Ronald Moore.

Rob Moore played five seasons for the Cardinals and was a first-team All-Pro in 1997. He was Arizona quarterback Jake Plummer's top target in the 1998 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterback Dave Brown was also a first-rounder. He was selected by the New York Giants in the 1992 supplemental draft. He signed with the Cardinals as a backup in 1998 and started seven games over three seasons with Arizona. His final career win came in 1999 against the Giants, a game in which Moore grabbed seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Left guard Milford Brown was another. He played with the Cardinals for only one season in 2006 after he spent his first three with the Houston Texans. However, he started 12 games and played in 13.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

So far, Thompson has shown promise in three years with the Cardinals, with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph previously saying he has Budda Baker-like tendencies in his pursuit of the ball and ability to tackle.

Thompson was a Week-1 starter last year, although ankle injuries limited him to just five games. He's slated to start once again alongside Baker, a chance to prove the Cardinals right for picking him in 2019.