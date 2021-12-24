Taylor Talk Over; For Cardinals it's Time for Action

Aside from the Cardinals simply wanting to get back on the field so they can put last Sunday’s loss to the Lions behind them, there’s likely another reason the team is glad game day is near and their media responsibilities are over.

Surely, they won’t have to answer anymore questions about Colts running back Jonathan Taylor until after the game. But they will continue hearing about him from the coaches.

As linebacker Chandler Jones said Thursday, “I think what makes the Colts running game so good is that teams know that they're going to come and run the ball. I mean, you guys speak about it. Our coaches are banging it into our heads every day. The thing is, is stopping it.”

If they can do that, similar to the result in Week 1 against Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, there will be euphoria because it will probably mean the Cardinals added another W in the win column when outside doubts have become very loud.

After all, Taylor leads the NFL with 1,518 yards, 424 more than his closest competitor (Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon); 103 first downs, which is 28 more than Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette and the Rams’ Cooper Kupp; and he has converted 80% of his third-and-1 attempts (12-for-15).

Want more? As a team, the Colts have rushed for at least 200 yards in four of their last six games, prompting head coach Frank Reich to tell his staff, "200 yards is the new standard."

Added Reich, "I mean, I never thought I would say that. Usually, to me, 150 yards is the gold standard. 125 in my book, 125 is nice. We like 125 yards rushing. 150 is a great day. You average 150 yards, you're going to be in the top three or four teams rushing. But we've had a bunch of these 200-yard days. That definitely takes it to another level."

While the Cardinals have had issues stopping the run and rank 27th in average per rush (4.6), no team has reached 200 this season.

But Taylor currently is in a class of his own, helping the team average 157.0 yards per game (second in the NFL) and 5.2 per attempt (first). Taylor’s 270 attempts are first in the league as are his 1,854 yards from scrimmage, 17 rushing touchdowns and 19 total touchdowns.

Explosive plays are his calling card with league-leading runs of 10-plus yards (42), 20-plus (11), 30-plus (7), 40-plus (4) and 50-plus (3). He has the two longest runs of the season with 83 yards against Houston in Week 6 and 78 in Week 9 against the Jets.

Reich also noted, "Physically, he's such a specimen, he takes great care of himself. At this point, he's showing no wear and tear."

When asked what jumps out about Taylor, nose tackle Rashard Lawrence said, “His breakaway speed. We've watched a few cutups of him and he'll hit a run for two or three yards, one yard, three yards and then boom; 70 yards. So, it’s his breakaway speed, his willingness to take cutbacks, find holes and be patient.”

Safety Budda Baker believes it’s his responsibility to make sure those big plays don’t happen.

“That's very important, us being DBs, me and Jalen Thompson, nine times out of 10 we’re the last line of defense. He'll get two, get four, get five, and then those 60-yarders are DBs not making tackles. And there he goes, running for 60. So, of course, we're going to definitely try to eliminate that. To try to get him to only have those limited yards and not have those big bursts of yards is always the goal.

“Like I always say, if a team can run the ball each and every play, they're gonna do it. And this is the signature of that type of team that can do that.”

Nose tackle Corey Peters said, “What they've put on film is something that definitely has gotten all of our attention. We know that we're going to have to bring our A game; everybody has to play well. And we have to play together to get this done.”

Even if the Cardinals had been good against the run, Taylor would be the story this week. But, there’s more urgency because of the struggles and the importance of ending a two-game losing streak.

As Lawrence admitted, “I think that it's going to be continued to be talked about until we stop it. We've had spurts of shutting down running backs. You go back to Week 1 against Derrick Henry, a good Cleveland rushing attack (without Nick Chubb), but in this league, week in and week out, teams are gonna exploit your weaknesses and right now that's one of our weaknesses.”

What makes Taylor “unique,” Lawrence said, is “he's fast. He can take it for 70-80 yards. We've seen so many different styles of running backs, but rarely do you see a running back that strong with footwork like that, and also the breakaway speed. So he's a special player. We've played a lot of great running backs, but I think he's at the top of the list for sure.”

Said head coach Kliff Kingsbury, “He's been tremendous. However they utilize him, whatever style of run, if they get involved in the screen game, he just seems to make big things happen. He's definitely got to be up there in the top two, three for MVP from what I've seen. And you got to give a lot of credit to their offensive line to their coaching staff. That group's done a tremendous job, but he can make things happen every time he touches the ball.”

Overall, Kingsbury said, “Similar to how the defense has been playing and taking away the ball, the offense (quarterbacked by Carson Wentz) has been protecting it really well. Carson's been protecting the ball and then they've been hammering the run game, so we got to try and slow that down or else you don't have a chance at that point. If they're able to do both, you're in trouble and so we got to find a way to slow Taylor down and not many people have been able to, and that's the challenge this week for our defense.”

Jones knows what he has to do against Taylor and Wentz.

“Personally, I have to try and wrap him up. And maybe that can be spread throughout the defense. But Taylor, he's a running back that if you look at this guy, his lower body is very strong, kind of thick, hefty lower body. And a guy like that, if you look at him on film, he's getting hit, you can see his arms being knocked down, but his legs stay trucking. And that just goes to show from a scout's perspective that this guy has a lot of contact balance.

“And that's dangerous. It's a lot of leaky yards; he's always falling forward. And that's why he's leading the league in rushing. So I just think everyone needs to swarm to the ball, we all need to get to him and most importantly, wrap him up.”

It’s similar for Wentz.

“I did realize on film that he's a big quarterback, and he elongates plays with his arm,” Jones said. “Sometimes you'll see him wrapped up or someone has his leg, and he's still looking downfield to throw the ball. So, me personally, as a pass rusher, someone that's going to be going after him, I have to keep in mind to try to get his arms opposed to going after his lower body because he could still throw the ball while being grabbed and held onto.”

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has preached about gap integrity in the run game all season, and Lawrence agrees, noting what line coach Brentson Buckner says often.

“When you really look at the film, it's what coach Buck tells us every day: It's rare that you see us getting knocked off the ball<” Lawrence said. “It's just about gap integrity. These running backs are so good in this league with being patient, finding a cutback and hitting it and I think that we've had certain plays where even last week where we had a couple plays stopped in the power scheme or counter scheme and then boom. I had a couple mistakes where it could cost you 15 yards. So those little details are something that we have to continue to work on. Continue to perfect.”

As for Wentz’s ability to check to better plays, Baker said, “We definitely see that a lot. You see (him) possibly going to run to the right, and he check, checks, sees that down safety, and he might go to the left or check, check, see that down safety and might play-action pass. But we got to execute and do our job. Whatever VJ calls, we got to understand the strengths of that, and do that at a high level, no matter what they run. If everyone does their job, everything's gonna take care of itself.”

While Baker said film study can help a team “understand what these guys are good at. We understand what they might not be good at,” there’s a certain level of unknown when a team hasn’t seen a player in the heat of the game.

“Watching film lets us know this person's a very good player,” Baker said. “He looks very fast. (But) you don't really see that until game day when you see him make his first cut. And you see him drive that first defensive player and go for an extra two to three yards. That's when you know it settles down in you like, yeah, this is real. This is real life. This isn't no fairytale.”

It will certainly be real Christmas night. And, while it might not be a fairytale, Baker and the Cardinals will know soon enough whether there is any chance for a happy ending.