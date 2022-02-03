Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Named NFLPA Community Award Finalist

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's highest community honor.

The NFL Players Association announced five finalists for the annual NFLPA Alan Page Community Award on Thursday. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was selected as one of the nominees after he was the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP.

Ertz participated in many community efforts over the years as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles up until his trade to the Valley during the 2021 season.

In his first week in Arizona, he set up the “Score More 'n Feed More“ campaign that pledged to donate meals based on Cardinals touchdowns for the rest of the season. Approximately 145,000 meals were donated to Arizona food banks, 5,000 for every touchdown.

Even after getting traded from Philadelphia, Ertz continued to contribute to the community. The Earths Family Foundation hosted its second annual winter giving event in North Philadelphia in December. It handed out 600 coats, gloves, hats and food.

Ertz and his wife, Julie, also announced the House of Hope Project to offer various services and programs in North Philadelphia.

The other nominees for the award are defensive end Arik Armstead of the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Will Gholston.

Each of the finalists will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA for a charity of choice.

The winner will be determined through a league-wide vote by NFL peers. The award will be announced on Feb. 9 at the NFLPA's annual Super Bowl press conference. The honoree will then receive an additional $100,000 donation to a foundation or charity of choice.