The Arizona Cardinals will be the focus for the second season of Hard Knocks In Season. This will be the first time that the Cardinals will be documented on the popular HBO series.

The Arizona Cardinals are heading to HBO.

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals were named as the focus of HBO’s popular documentary series, Hard Knocks In Season. The show will document the Cardinals' trials and tribulations during the 2022 regular season.

Last year, HBO premiered the first season of Hard Knocks In Season with the focal point being the Indianapolis Colts. The show is a spinoff of the award-winning series Hard Knocks that covers a team each summer in training camp and the preseason.

"Last season Hard Knocks made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts," said Keith Cossrow, NFL Films vice president and senior coordinating producer. "It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team. This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can't wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, (general manager) Steve Keim, Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity."

This will be the first appearance for the Cardinals in the Hard Knocks franchise. Since its creation in 2001, multiple NFL teams have had their training camp and preseason documented, but the Cardinals were one of a few teams to never be on the show.

"We're excited to feature the Arizona Cardinals on Hard Knocks during the NFL regular season in the upcoming installment of Hard Knocks In Season," said Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-heads of HBO Documentary & Family Programming. "We couldn't be happier to continue to expand our tremendously successful partnership with the NFL and grow the Hard Knocks experience for our viewers. We're thrilled that the Cardinals will be joining the roster of teams that have graciously invited our audiences into their world."

This won't be the first time that the Cardinals are at the center of attention of a documentary. In 2016, the Amazon series All or Nothing followed the Cardinals 2015-2016 season.

The team looks much different then the squad that viewers watched on All or Nothing. Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray are all new faces to Arizona since 2016. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins should be accustomed to the cameras as his previous team the Houston Texans were the focus of Hard Knocks in 2015.

HBO has not revealed when the first episode will air, but fans should expect it to start in the second half of the season at some point in November. Last season, the show covered the final nine weeks of the Colts season.

For those who can’t wait that long, the Detroit Lions will be covered during the 19th season of the Hard Knocks coverage of training camp. The series will debut on Aug. 9.